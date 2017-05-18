5 can’t-miss summer camps for kids in Philly

Once school’s out for summer, can camping season be far behind? Whether your kid loves science or history, is artistic or sporty, there’s a camp to fit nearly every interest. Here’s a roundup of some of the best. And remember, popular weeks fill up fast, so make your reservations early or be prepared for a summer of shade from junior.

Academy of Natural Sciences – Explorers Camp

Adventure is the name of the game at Explorers Camp, nine weeks of natural science-based discovery. Thwarting evil geniuses is all in a day’s work at “Superhero Science” (July 5-7), where campers learn to bend water, use magnetism and even levitate. Budding paleontologists are spoiled for choice with four weeks of camp devoted exclusively to dinosaurs, including “Dinosaur Detectives” (August 7-11), which features a fossil collecting excursion.

Ages: 5-12

Dates: July 5-September 1

Pricing begins at $320/week for members; Non-members $360/week

Contact ansp.org to register online or email Christine Danowsky at cad364@drexel.edu to learn more.

Arden Theatre Company – Summer Camp

Calling all drama queens (and kings). With the Arden Theatre Company’s Summer Camp, make-believe has never been more fun. Younger kids can join the resistance as Jedi knights in “A Galaxy Far, Far Away” (July 10-21) or study spells and work with magical creatures in “The World of Witchcraft and Wizardry” (July 24-August 4). Older campers can choose from more intensive acting, comedy, musical theatre or playwriting camps.

Ages: 6-18 (1st-12th Grades)

Dates: July 10-September 1

Pricing varies depending on the type and duration of the camp selected.

Contact tickets.ardentheatre.org to register online or email ardendramaschool@ardentheatre.org to learn more.

Independence Seaport Museum – Seaport Summer Camp

The Delaware Riverfront provides the perfect place for kids to learn and play at Seaport Summer Camp. Campers can channel their inner buccaneer with “Pirates and Privateers” (June 26-30) and squelch through mud as they learn about the river’s ecology with “Mess, Muck and Mud” (July 10-14), which organizers promise will be the “messiest week of camp.” Each of the seven themed weeks includes on-water activities, such as kayaking, plus a chance to explore a genuine battleship (Olympia) and submarine (Becuna).

Ages: 6-12

Dates: June 26-August 18

Pricing begins at $290/week for members; Non-members $315/week

Contact phillyseaport.org/kidscamp to register or email camp@phillyseaport.org to learn more.

Penn Museum – Anthropologists in the Making

There’s no better place for your budding archaeologist or anthropologist to dig into history than Penn Museum’s Anthropologists in the Making Summer Camp. With themed weeks that will make campers feel like time travelers, kids can design their own tattoo for “Body Art” (July 7-21) or create a mummy at “Mummies Unwrapped” (August 7-11). Even parents and friends can get into the act, as each week ends with a Showcase of Learning, where campers give creative presentations on the week’s discoveries.

Ages: 7-13

Dates: June 26-August 18

Pricing begins at $290/week for members; Non-members $310/week

Contact penn.museum/camp to register or email summercamp@pennmuseum.org to learn more.

Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts – Summer Art Camp

Think your kid is a budding Matisse or O’Keeffe? Campers at Pafa’s Summer Art Camp can unleash their creativity with nearly 30 choices of themed camps. Younger campers (aged 5-7) become mad scientists with “Color Chemistry” (July 17-21), and “Lego Nation” (August 7-11) lets kids (aged 8-10) make crayons from Lego molds and paint Lego-inspired portraits. Future filmmakers (aged 13-15) will love the chance to create their own short film with “Media Production” (July 24-28).

Ages: 5-15

Dates: June 26-August 11

Pricing begins at $280/week for members; Non-members $330/week

Contact pafa.org to register online or email artcamp@pafa.org to learn more.