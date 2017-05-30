5 events you can’t miss at Philly Beer Week 2017

Famous Philadelphian Benjamin Franklin said it best: “Beer is proof that God loves us and wants us to be happy.” In a city known for its beer scene, it is no surprise that Philly Beer Week turns ten this year.

The popular annual event covers beer from every possible angle, and with so many events to choose from, even non beer lovers are sure to have a blast.

Here are five events that should definitely make it on your itinerary for Philly Beer Week 2017.

Opening Tap

Thursday, June 1

7 p.m. — 10 p.m.

The Fillmore

29 E. Allen St.

$46 General Admission

$92 VIP

Ring in the tenth anniversary of Philly Beer Week with the grand Opening Tap celebration at The Fillmore. This year, breweries from around the country like Captain Lawrence and Brewery Ommegang out of New York state will be mingling with local breweries like Dogfishhead and Philadelphia Brewing. Cider lover? You’ll need to spend time sipping on sweetness in “The Orchard,” a special corner dedicated to all things cider. Keep the party going with live music from DJ Sideswipe, American Deluxe and Welcome to My Face.

“Art On Beer”

Tuesday, June 6

7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Frankford Hall

1210 Frankford Ave.

$20

You can’t judge a beer by it’s label — or can you? “Art On Beer” is a special panel discussion featuring artists behind some of the best beer labels out there including: Lindsey Tweed (Troegs), Alex Peltz (Hill Farmstead), JP Flexner (Neshaminy Creek), Keith Shore (Mikkeller), Dan Endicott (Forest & Main) and Keith Greiman (Highway Manor).

Beer Lab

Wednesday, June 7

7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Franklin Institute

222 N. 20th St.

$30

What’s better than drinking beer? Drinking while learning about the science of beer. This adults-only event at The Franklin Institute will teach you the the various processes involved in creating your favorite brew. Free Will Brewing Company, Evil Genius Brewing Company and Dock Street Brewery and 2SP are among the featured breweries.

Beer and Boats

Thursday, June 8

4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Bartram’s Garden

5400 Lindbergh Blvd.

$15 general admission

Explore the great outdoors with a beer in hand on the Schuylkill River at the Bartram’s Community Boathouse. Kayaks and rowboats are available for attendees to use, but only on a first-come, first-served basis. Tickets even include the cost of your first beer. Featured breweries include Quaker City Malting Co., Cartesian Brewing and Highway Manor Brewing.

Tailgate Olympics

Saturday, June 10

12 p.m. — 6 p.m.

Devil’s Den

1148 S. 11th St.

Pay as you go

As Philly Beer Week comes to a close, watch local breweries compete at the first ever Tailgate Olympics. Challenges will include Giant Beer Pong, Giant Jenga, Washers and more. Competitors include teams from Levante, Free Will Brewery, Yards, Evil Genius, Weyerbacher and 2SP.

BONUS:

Uptown Beer Garden

June 1 — June 11

1735 JFK Blvd.

Various Times

Busy schedule but want to join in on the festivities? Uptown Beer Garden is the official beer garden of Philly Beer Week and will be hosting events all ten days. What’s more, it’s conveniently located in Center City, which makes it easy to pop on over after a hard day at work. We’re pretty stoked about the Allagash event on June 8 where you can meet owner and brewer Rob Todd as well as “Ciders Under the Stars” on June 9, which will feature a dozen different ciders, but there’s plenty more where that came from.

For more information, visit: phillylovesbeer.org.

What are you most excited about for Philly Beer Week 2017? Tell us in the comments below.