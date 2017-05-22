PHOTOS: All Star Craft Beer and Wine Festival 2017

This past Saturday, thousands of beer fans and wine lovers made the trek to Citizens Bank Park for the first annual All Star Craft Beer and Wine Festival.

Guests enjoyed hundreds of craft beer and wine samples from around the world, indulged in tasty bites from vendors, listened to live music from bands and DJs, got to walk the bases on the baseball field and even took photos with the Philly Phanatic as well as in the dugout.

Proceeds from the event benefitted the Fraternal Order of Police and the Barkann Family Healing Hearts Foundation.

Were you there? Check out our photos by HughE Dillon.