Assembly Rooftop Lounge launches a daily happy hour

Looking for a new hang for happy hour this summer? Starting today, Assembly Rooftop Lounge, located on the top of the swanky Logan Hotel, will be offering a daily happy hour from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Enjoy a $4 beer, a rotating $8 cocktail (like their popular Daiquiri) and $8 sparkling, white and red wines.

Feeling peckish? Order some delicious bites from Chef Terry White’s bar menu.

With a drink in hand and stunning views of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, you’ll be the belle of your Instagram feed.

Assembly Rooftop Lounge is located at 1848 Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

