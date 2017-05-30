Home
 
Assembly Rooftop Lounge launches a daily happy hour

We see cocktails and sunsets in your future.
JENNIFER LOGUE
 Published : May 30, 2017
Assembly Rooftop Lounge | J. Fusco for Visit Philadelphia
Looking for a new hang for happy hour this summer? Starting today, Assembly Rooftop Lounge, located on the top of the swanky Logan Hotel, will be offering a daily happy hour from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Enjoy a $4 beer, a rotating $8 cocktail (like their popular Daiquiri) and $8 sparkling, white and red wines.

Feeling peckish? Order some delicious bites from Chef Terry White’s bar menu.

With a drink in hand and stunning views of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, you’ll be the belle of your Instagram feed.

Assembly Rooftop Lounge is located at 1848 Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

For more information, click here.  

