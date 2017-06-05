Bacon and Beer Classic comes to The Piazza at Schmidt’s Commons

Big fan of bacon and beer? This weekend you’re in luck because the Bacon and Beer Classic comes to Philly for the first time, featuring 50+ craft beers for sampling, food that’s chock full of bacon and unlimited bacon strips to munch on.

“Philadelphia is home to so many amazing restaurants and boasts a quickly-growing​ beer scene,” says Kate Levenstien, founder of Cannonball Productions and the Bacon and Beer Classic in a press release. “My team and I can’t wait to showcase the best bacon dishes and brews this city has to offer.”

Participating restaurants include: Chifare, Coreanos, Crabby Cafe and Sports Bar, Gunner’s Run, Passanante’s Home Food Service, Stockyard Sandwich Co. and the newly opened Urban Village Brewing Company.

On the beer side of things, 21st Amendment Brewery and Alpine Beer Company out of California and regional favorites like Evil Genius out of Philly and Forgotten Boardwalk out of South Jersey are on the lineup.

If you get tired of eating and drinking, you can dive into a game of giant Jenga or get your photo taken at the photo booth. Feeling competitive? Take part in the bacon eating contest. The winner will receive a year’s worth of Hormel Black label bacon.

Guests can choose between an afternoon session from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. or the evening session from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are $45 for general admission and $55 for VIP.

For more information, visit: baconandbeerclassic.com.