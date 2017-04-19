Barenaked Ladies, Prince and the Revolution happy hour and more to do this weekend in Philly

FESTIVALS

Environmental Film Festival

April 20-23

Prince Theater

1412 Chestnut St.

$11-$30

philaenvirofilmfest.org

The inaugural Philadelphia Environmental Film Festival comes to town on Earth Day weekend, showcasing dozens of short films and features that raise awareness about the impact human beings have on the Earth. The festival includes a slate of powerful movies from around the globe — like Isaac Kerlow’s striking short out of Singapore, “Changes,” that documents the rapidly changing planet; and “Fish,” an Iranian film about an elderly couple that has to scavenge for water for their fish bowl.

Food Truck-a-Thon

April 21, 5-9 p.m.

Swarthmore CO-OP

341 Dartmouth Ave., Swarthmore

swarthmore.coop

Some of Philly’s most beloved food trucks, like Poi Dog Philly, Oink and Moo BBQ and Pbon’s Fresh Phood, caravan to Swarthmore Co-op Friday night for the annual Food Truck-a-Thon. Bring your own booze to the event that goes from 5 to 9 p.m. with a wonderland of vittles, entertainment and vendor booths hawking local goods.

Cinedelphia Film Festival

Through April 29

PhilaMOCA

531 N. 12th St.

Various prices

cinedelphiafilmfestival.com

The fifth annual Cinedelphia Film Festival rolls along, with nine screenings and events taking place Thursday through Sunday. Among this weekend’s collection of locally shot rarities are a whopping seven Philadelphia premieres. Creepy Polish musical “The Lure” concerns two mermaids trying to adjust to life on land. “The Night of the Virgin” is another horror offering about a dude who falls for the wrong gal on New Year’s Eve. And Myanmar’s burgeoning punk scene gets the spotlight treatment in documentary “My Buddha is Punk.”

The GOOD Festival

April 22, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Skybox Event Center

2424 York St.

$139

thegoodfest.com

The first-ever GOOD Festival — really a conference-type experience for the health and wellness community — brings a full day of workouts, health food and motivational speakers to Fishtown on Saturday morning. The list of speakers and exercise coaches slated to attend includes celebrity Pilates instructor Kristin McGee, The Balanced Blonde blogger Jordan Younger and nutrition expert Jessica Murnane.

Outbound Poetry Festival

April 20-21

30th Street Station

2955 Market St.

Free

Philadelphia celebrates National Poetry Month with two weeks’ worth of live, pop-up readings at 30th Street Station. The festival finishes up this weekend with powerhouse performances from two of Philadelphia’s most revered female lyricists: beat poet and recording artist Ursula Rucker and Philadelphia Poet Laureate — and Outbound Poetry Festival creator — Yolanda Wisher. The ladies perform on Thursday and Friday, respectively, at precisely 4:52 p.m.

PARTIES

Prince and the Evolution Happy Hour

April 21, 6-9 p.m.

The Trestle Inn

339 N. 11th St.

Pay as you go

thetrestleinn.com

The Trestle Inn pays homage to Prince on the one-year anniversary of his untimely passing with a special happy hour celebrating The Purple One and his early influences. Stop by Friday night for Prince-inspired tunes from a handful of local DJs, go-go performances and videos playing on big screens throughout the night. Happy hour specials include a $7 Raspberry Beret cocktail.

MUSIC

Aimee Mann

April 21, 8 p.m.

Keswick Theatre

291 N. Keswick Ave., Glenside

$29-$49

keswicktheatre.com

American singer-songwriter Aimee Mann is on the road to promote her ninth studio album, which some are hailing as her best work to date. “Mental Illness” resurrects the “One” singer’s trademark melancholy sound with songs about breakups, alcoholics and fading celebrity. Get a taste of it Friday night when she swings by the Keswick.

Barenaked Ladies

April 22, 8 p.m.

Valley Forge Casino

1160 First Ave.

$40-$65

vfcasino.com

Canadian rock group Barenaked Ladies come to King of Prussia on their 17-city tour to promote their latest release, “BNL Rocks Red Rocks.” This is their third official live album release and it celebrates their nearly three-decade career with live renditions of '90s hits “One Week,” “Pinch Me, “If I Had $1,000,000” and more.

PUPPETS

Bread and Puppet

April 22, 8 p.m.

Panorama Artists’ Collective

5213 Grays Ave.

$10-$20 suggested donation

breadandpuppet.org

Traveling theater troupe Bread and Puppet returns to Philadelphia on a tour of its latest show, “Faust 3,” which, as the name suggests, picks up where medieval German composer Goethe's two-part tragedy “Faust” leaves off. The visually stunning work is political in nature, depicting various aspects of the modern proletarian experience in a series of musical and dreamlike vignettes.

SPORTS

City of Brotherly Love Softball League Opening Day

April 23, 11:45 a.m.

Dairy Fields

Fountain Green and Mount Pleasant drives

Free

cblsl.org

Philly’s slow-pitch softball league for LGBT folks and allies kicks off its 2017 spring-summer season with a day of games and visits from local dignitaries at Dairy Fields. Mayor Kenney is among those speaking at the opening day ceremonies. The CBLSL season runs through July with games taking place at Dairy and Edgely fields every Sunday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.