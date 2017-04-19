Barenaked Ladies, Prince and the Revolution happy hour and more to do this weekend in Philly

FESTIVALS
Environmental Film Festival
April 20-23
Prince Theater
1412 Chestnut St.
$11-$30
philaenvirofilmfest.org
The inaugural Philadelphia Environmental Film Festival comes to town on Earth Day weekend, showcasing dozens of short films and features that raise awareness about the impact human beings have on the Earth. The festival includes a slate of powerful movies from around the globe — like Isaac Kerlow’s striking short out of Singapore, “Changes,” that documents the rapidly changing planet; and “Fish,” an Iranian film about an elderly couple that has to scavenge for water for their fish bowl.
Food Truck-a-Thon
April 21, 5-9 p.m.
Swarthmore CO-OP
341 Dartmouth Ave., Swarthmore
swarthmore.coop
Some of Philly’s most beloved food trucks, like Poi Dog Philly, Oink and Moo BBQ and Pbon’s Fresh Phood, caravan to Swarthmore Co-op Friday night for the annual Food Truck-a-Thon. Bring your own booze to the event that goes from 5 to 9 p.m. with a wonderland of vittles, entertainment and vendor booths hawking local goods.
Cinedelphia Film Festival
Through April 29
PhilaMOCA
531 N. 12th St.
Various prices
cinedelphiafilmfestival.com
The fifth annual Cinedelphia Film Festival rolls along, with nine screenings and events taking place Thursday through Sunday. Among this weekend’s collection of locally shot rarities are a whopping seven Philadelphia premieres. Creepy Polish musical “The Lure” concerns two mermaids trying to adjust to life on land. “The Night of the Virgin” is another horror offering about a dude who falls for the wrong gal on New Year’s Eve. And Myanmar’s burgeoning punk scene gets the spotlight treatment in documentary “My Buddha is Punk.”
The GOOD Festival
April 22, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Skybox Event Center
2424 York St.
$139
thegoodfest.com
The first-ever GOOD Festival — really a conference-type experience for the health and wellness community — brings a full day of workouts, health food and motivational speakers to Fishtown on Saturday morning. The list of speakers and exercise coaches slated to attend includes celebrity Pilates instructor Kristin McGee, The Balanced Blonde blogger Jordan Younger and nutrition expert Jessica Murnane.
Outbound Poetry Festival
April 20-21
30th Street Station
2955 Market St.
Free
Philadelphia celebrates National Poetry Month with two weeks’ worth of live, pop-up readings at 30th Street Station. The festival finishes up this weekend with powerhouse performances from two of Philadelphia’s most revered female lyricists: beat poet and recording artist Ursula Rucker and Philadelphia Poet Laureate — and Outbound Poetry Festival creator — Yolanda Wisher. The ladies perform on Thursday and Friday, respectively, at precisely 4:52 p.m.
PARTIES
Prince and the Evolution Happy Hour
April 21, 6-9 p.m.
The Trestle Inn
339 N. 11th St.
Pay as you go
thetrestleinn.com
The Trestle Inn pays homage to Prince on the one-year anniversary of his untimely passing with a special happy hour celebrating The Purple One and his early influences. Stop by Friday night for Prince-inspired tunes from a handful of local DJs, go-go performances and videos playing on big screens throughout the night. Happy hour specials include a $7 Raspberry Beret cocktail.
MUSIC
Aimee Mann
April 21, 8 p.m.
Keswick Theatre
291 N. Keswick Ave., Glenside
$29-$49
keswicktheatre.com
American singer-songwriter Aimee Mann is on the road to promote her ninth studio album, which some are hailing as her best work to date. “Mental Illness” resurrects the “One” singer’s trademark melancholy sound with songs about breakups, alcoholics and fading celebrity. Get a taste of it Friday night when she swings by the Keswick.
Barenaked Ladies
April 22, 8 p.m.
Valley Forge Casino
1160 First Ave.
$40-$65
vfcasino.com
Canadian rock group Barenaked Ladies come to King of Prussia on their 17-city tour to promote their latest release, “BNL Rocks Red Rocks.” This is their third official live album release and it celebrates their nearly three-decade career with live renditions of '90s hits “One Week,” “Pinch Me, “If I Had $1,000,000” and more.
PUPPETS
Bread and Puppet
April 22, 8 p.m.
Panorama Artists’ Collective
5213 Grays Ave.
$10-$20 suggested donation
breadandpuppet.org
Traveling theater troupe Bread and Puppet returns to Philadelphia on a tour of its latest show, “Faust 3,” which, as the name suggests, picks up where medieval German composer Goethe's two-part tragedy “Faust” leaves off. The visually stunning work is political in nature, depicting various aspects of the modern proletarian experience in a series of musical and dreamlike vignettes.
SPORTS
City of Brotherly Love Softball League Opening Day
April 23, 11:45 a.m.
Dairy Fields
Fountain Green and Mount Pleasant drives
Free
cblsl.org
Philly’s slow-pitch softball league for LGBT folks and allies kicks off its 2017 spring-summer season with a day of games and visits from local dignitaries at Dairy Fields. Mayor Kenney is among those speaking at the opening day ceremonies. The CBLSL season runs through July with games taking place at Dairy and Edgely fields every Sunday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.