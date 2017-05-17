The best doughnuts in Philadelphia

No matter what time of year it is, a warm, tasty doughnut always hits the spot and lucky for us, Philadelphia is chock full of places to get your fix. From newer establishments serving up vegan doughnuts to businesses that been in the doughnut business for decades, all of these spots should be on your radar. And forget the cronut — South Philly has the ultimate doughnut hybrid just waiting to be embraced by the masses.

Beiler’s Doughnuts

51 N. 12th St.

3900 Chestnut St.

beilersdoughnuts.com

These may be the most exquisite doughnuts we’ve ever tasted. Made fresh and served hot, Beiler’s Doughnuts began at Reading Terminal Market 30 years ago and recently expanded to a second Philadelphia area location in University City. Their mocha creme is to die for as well as their banana creme. You can get a dozen for $10.99, which is quite the bargain considering how raved about they are.

Federal Donuts

1632 Sansom St.

federaldonuts.com

Really in the mood for comfort? Get your fix in three different ways at Federal Donuts with their fried chicken, coffee and of course, donuts! Their hot fresh varieties include strawberry lavender, cookies-n-cream and cinnamon brown sugar. Feeling a little fancier? Go for their more decadent flavors like blueberry pancake, triple chocolate and burnt caramel.

Dottie’s Donuts

4529 Springfield Ave.

instagram.com/dottiesdonuts

Love doughnuts but you’re vegan? Dottie’s Donuts has you covered. The popular West Philly shop attracts vegans and non-vegans alike, with their soft, fluffy sweet treats. Flavor offerings range from lemon poppy to maple bacon to hibiscus to peanut butter creme. Selections vary depending on the day, so check out their Instagram to find out what’s on the menu.

Frangelli’s Bakery

847 W. Ritner St.

frangellisbakery.com

Open since 1947, this South Philly staple makes fresh doughnuts daily and they have some pretty unique offerings. Want a cannoli and a doughnut in one? Try the Franolli, which is a doughnut sandwich with cannoli cream in the middle. Want an ice cream sandwich but with a doughnut? They do that too.

McMillan's Bakery

15 Haddon Ave.

Westmont, NJ

facebook.com/mcmillansbakery

If you're okay with driving 20 minutes outside of the city to New Jersey, McMillan's Bakery in Westmont has been making fresh doughnuts daily since 1939. Try their glazed jelly donuts, cinnamon sugar and granulated creme but really, you can't go wrong at this place.