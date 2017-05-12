The best outdoor fitness classes in Philly

Now that it’s getting warmer and we have a little more daylight in the evenings, it’s time to be outside as much as possible. But motivating yourself to go for a run or long bike ride by yourself isn’t always easy. Here are five fun outdoor fitness classes, from running with shelter dogs at Monster Milers, to kayaking in the Schuylkill at Bartram’s Garden, that will get you breaking a sweat and exploring Philly this spring and summer.

Spring Training in the heart of Center City

If you’re looking to kickstart your workout goals this summer, now’s the perfect time for some spring training. You have until May 25 to take part in Center City District’s Spring Training at Dilworth Park. The location is as central and beautiful as it gets, and how often do you get to do a workout class in City Hall’s shadow? Choose from Zumba, yoga and boot camp sessions to put more spring in your step. Free., centercityphila.org

Boat rentals at Bartram’s Garden

Whether you’ve spent some time skimming the waters of the Schuylkill or want to try it for the first time, the free boats and kayaks from Bartram’s Garden are the way to go. You can rent a rowboat or kayak for free on Saturdays between 11 a.m. to 3 p.m; Bartram’s Garden members ($40/year) can participate in Tuesday Sunset Paddles. Get an awesome upper body workout, or enjoy some light and scenic exercise. Challenge yourself by kayaking out to the Fairmount Water Works for a beautiful view of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Boating and kayaking season lasts until Oct. 28, so you have plenty of time to cross this off your fitness bucket list. Prices vary, batramsgarden.org

Philly Bike Tours

It's no secret that we Philadelphians love our bikes. We have more people biking per capita than any other ten largest cities in the United States, according to The Bicycle Coalition of Philadelphia. But what about taking a bike tour of the city? Whether you're a new resident or Philadelphia born and raised, it's fun to occasionally play tourist in your own city. Routes through Philly Bike Tours include a sunset ride along the Schuylkill and a ten mile route that hits all the picture-worthy destinations of city. Your bike and helmet rentals are included in the fee. Prices vary, phillybiketours.com

Running with shelter dogs via Monster Milers

If you need some extra motivation to get out and go for a run, consider partnering with a canine workout buddy through Monster Milers. Dogs in shelters often don't get the exercise they need, and these pups make perfect running companions while they’re waiting to find their forever home. Register to get matched with eager pups, or join one of their group runs to help form an adorable (and healthy!) pack. Free, themonstermilers.org

Free Yoga at Race Street Pier

Join a serene crew to partake in free yoga classes at the beautiful Race Street Pier. Try some new poses while gazing at the beloved Ben Franklin Bridge. Rise early to start the day on a great note by attending the daily 7 a.m. class every weekday, or relax after a busy day during the 6 p.m. class Monday through Thursday. You can also check out the weekend sessions at 9:30 a.m. Feel free to bring friends, or even your dog! All are welcome, as long as they at least try to do the dolphin pose. delawareriverwaterfront.com/