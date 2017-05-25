The best sushi in Philadelphia

There’s nothing quite like digging into a sushi feast on a sunny afternoon. With the weather heating up as well as International Sushi Day fast approaching on June 18, we thought it was fitting to do a roundup on our favorite places to eat sushi in Philly. From over-the-top opulance at Morimoto to bargain lunchtime finds at Vic's Sushi Bar, the City of Brotherly Love is most definitly a sushi town.

Fat Salmon Sushi

719 Walnut St.

fatsalmonsushi.com

If you’re in the Washington Square area, Fat Salmon Sushi is a great option for catching up with friends for lunch or going on a dinner date. They have an extensive sushi menu that even includes specialty rolls like Lipstick Trace (cucumber, shitake, oshinko, gourd & mountain burdock drizzled with avocado spicy sauce) and Rock & Roll (tuna, salmon, cucumber with eel sauce). Be sure to check out their special on the lunch menu which includes either soup or salad and two rolls for $14.50.

Zama Philly

128 S. 19th St.

zamaphilly.com

For people working near Rittenhouse Square, Zama is the perfect option for either lunch or an after-work dinner. The ambiance is sunny and crisp and given the openness of the space, your chances of getting a table at a busy time is a lot better than if you were to go to a smaller sushi restaurant. Chef Hiroyuki “Zama” Tanaka offers a menu featuring 30 a la carte sashimi as well as maki and vegetable offerings. And if you have a sweet tooth — their desserts are out of this world good. Save room!

Vic Sushi

2035 Sansom St.

vic-sushi.com

This restaurant might be tiny but it packs a big punch — especially when it comes to value. If you’re a foodie on a budget and have a hankering for a belly full of sushi, you can get their three-roll special for only $11.75. (Choose from spicy salmon, a seaweed roll, a sweet potato roll and much more!) There’s limited seating available but you can always bring it home or eat outside in Rittenhouse Square Park or by the Schuylkill River Trail.

Morimoto

723 Chestnut St.

morimoto.com

You can’t do a best of Philly sushi list without including Stephen Starr’s Morimoto. Named for its acclaimed head chef, Morimoto, of “Iron Chef” fame, to say the sushi is exquisite is an understatement. Try their seasonal sushi sampler which currently includes off-the-beaten-path options like barracuda, needlefish and abalone.

Where are your favorite places for sushi? Tell us in the comments below and we may just add it to the list.

