All the bars and restaurants participating in Center City District Sips 2017

One of the highlights of Philly summers is Center City District Sips. Running from June 7 through August 30 this year, this city-wide happy hour series takes place every Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. For those not in the know, over 80 participating bars and restaurants are offering $5 cocktails featuring Effen Vodka, $4 wine, $3 beer and half-priced appetizers, so it's the perfect way to socialize on a budget.

2017 sees some exciting additions for Sips as well. If you decide you’re hungry after noshing on cocktails and appetizers, participating restaurants are offering a 15 percent discount for dinner after the happy hour special. Still in the mood to party after your meal? Rumor Nightclub is hosting Sips After Dark at 9 p.m., which will run weekly on Wednesdays from June 7 through August 30 and also feature $5 cocktails, $4 wine and $3 beer.

With so many options, it's easy to become overwhelmed but the best way to do Sips is to explore bars and restaurants that you've never been to before. Don't stick to your comfort zone.

Perhaps one week, you're in the mood for some Latin fusion at the super luxe Aqimero (10 Avenue of the Arts) in the Ritz Carlton. Another week, why not encourage your co-workers to join you for a night of good eats, drinks and karaoke at Yakitori Boy (211 N. 11th St.) in Chinatown? Have a few vegan friends you've been meaning to hang out with? The entire menu at Bar Bombon (133 S. 18th St.) on Rittenhouse is vegan and so delicious, you'll forget you're not eating meat. (The cauliflower tacos are exceptional!) And who could resist a round of craft beers and burgers at hip-yet-casual spots like Milkboy (1100 Chestnut St.) and Uptown Beer Garden (1735 Market St.)? Milkboy even has live music on the second floor most nights, so you can stay in one location and keep your entourage entertained for hours.

The full list of participating bars and restaurants is listed below:

For more information, visit: centercityphila.org.