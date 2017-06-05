All the bars and restaurants participating in Center City District Sips 2017

One of the highlights of Philly summers is Center City District Sips. Running from June 7 through August 30 this year, this city-wide happy hour series takes place every Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. For those not in the know, over 80 participating bars and restaurants are offering $5 cocktails featuring Effen Vodka, $4 wine, $3 beer and half-priced appetizers, so it's the perfect way to socialize on a budget.
2017 sees some exciting additions for Sips as well. If you decide you’re hungry after noshing on cocktails and appetizers, participating restaurants are offering a 15 percent discount for dinner after the happy hour special. Still in the mood to party after your meal? Rumor Nightclub is hosting Sips After Dark at 9 p.m., which will run weekly on Wednesdays from June 7 through August 30 and also feature $5 cocktails, $4 wine and $3 beer.
With so many options, it's easy to become overwhelmed but the best way to do Sips is to explore bars and restaurants that you've never been to before. Don't stick to your comfort zone.
Perhaps one week, you're in the mood for some Latin fusion at the super luxe Aqimero (10 Avenue of the Arts) in the Ritz Carlton. Another week, why not encourage your co-workers to join you for a night of good eats, drinks and karaoke at Yakitori Boy (211 N. 11th St.) in Chinatown? Have a few vegan friends you've been meaning to hang out with? The entire menu at Bar Bombon (133 S. 18th St.) on Rittenhouse is vegan and so delicious, you'll forget you're not eating meat. (The cauliflower tacos are exceptional!) And who could resist a round of craft beers and burgers at hip-yet-casual spots like Milkboy (1100 Chestnut St.) and Uptown Beer Garden (1735 Market St.)? Milkboy even has live music on the second floor most nights, so you can stay in one location and keep your entourage entertained for hours.
The full list of participating bars and restaurants is listed below:
1225 Raw Suhi & Sake Lounge
1518 Bar & Grill
1925 Cocktail Lounge
Aki Japanese Restaurant
Aldine
Amuse
Aqimero
Balcony Bar at the Kimmel Center
Bank and Bourbon
Bar
Bar Bombón
The Bards
BareBurger
Bar-Ly Chinatown Philly
Bellini Grill
Black Sheep, The
bop
Boxers
BRÜ Craft & Wurst
Burgerfi
Butcher Bar
Byblos Restaurant and Hookah Bar
Café at 2011 Walnut St, The
Caribou Café
Charlie was a Sinner
Chima Brazilian Steakhouse
Chops Restaurant
City Tap House Logan Square
Con Murphy's Irish Pub
Cooperage Wine & Whiskey Bar
Craftsman Row Saloon
Davio's Northern Italian Steakhouse
Devils Alley
DuJour Café & Bar
El Azteca Uno
Field House
Fine Palate
Finn McCools Ale House
Franky Bradleys
Fuji Mountain Japanese Restaurant
Giovani's Bar & Grill
Gran Caffe L'Aquila
Howl at the Moon
IndeBlue Bar and Restaurant
Independence Beer Garden
Irish Pub (12th and Walnut)
Irish Pub (20th and Walnut)
James
Jane G's Restaurant
Ladder 15
Las Vegas Lounge
Liberty Bar and Grill
Mace's Crossing
Maggiano's Little Italy
Marathon Grill (16th and Sansom)
Marathon Grill (19th and Market)
Max Brenner
MilkBoy
Misconduct Tavern(15th and Locust)
Misconduct Tavern (18th and JFK Blvd)
Moriarty's
Nomad Roman Pizza
Opa and Drury Beer Garden
Pagano's Market and Bar
Pennsylvania 6
Rarest
Sampan
Sky Philadelphia
Smiths
Smokin' Betty's
Spice 28
Square 1682
SUGA restaurant
Tavern on Broad
Tequilas Restaurant
The American Pub Philadelphia
Tiki
Time
Tir Na Nog Bar and Grill
U-Bahn
Uptown Beer Garden
Urban Farmer
Vango Lounge and Skybar
Vesper
Vintage Wine Bar and Bistro
Woody's Bar
Wrap Shack
Yakitori Boy
For more information, visit: centercityphila.org.