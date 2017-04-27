 
Here’s all the food you can eat at Flavors on the Avenue this weekend

Make sure you work up an appetite beforehand.

By
JENNIFER LOGUE
 Published : April 27, 2017
Flavors on the Avenue 2017
On Sunday, April 30, East Passyunk will host Flavors on the Avenue: A Street Festival, featuring five blocks of street eats, seasonal cocktails, craft beer, live music, sidewalk sales and free family fun.

Running from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., the event is free to attend and all ages. The average price for different food offerings is between $3.00 and $6.00 and craft beer at the festival tent costs $5.00 — so you won’t be too hard on your wallet.

If you’re looking for a more exclusive experience, a VIP ticket costs $50 and includes a ticket for food at all 27 participating restaurants as well as two drinks from the beer tent and complimentary valet parking.

Wondering what’s being served up on Sunday?

Here’s a full list of everything you can eat:

Bing Bing Dim Sum: pork buns, corn rangoon
Birra: pizza slices, plain and pepperoni
Brigantessa: chorizo cotto with whipped ricotta and peas
Cantina los Caballitos: tacos al pastor, elote, classic and cucumber margaritas
Chhaya: fried chicken and waffles, iced coffee
El Sarape: tacos al pastor, pina coladas
Fond: salmon tartare with sesame, nori and avocado
Izumi: pork gyoza
Laurel: chocolate egg cream pudding pops
Le Virtu: octopus and chick pea salad
Mamma Maria: cheese ravioli
Marra’s: mozzarella pizza
Noir: arancini balls, watermelon salad
Noord: bitterballen (Dutch meatballs with nutmeg and mustard)
Paradiso: arancini Di Riso
Perla: pork belly, adobo with garlic rice
Plenty Cafe: choripan (traditional South African sandwich with chorizo, chimichurri, and pickled red onion on a baguette)
POPE: zucchini feta fritters, cashew teriyaki
P’unk Burger: pulled portobello sandwiches, Caprese pesto burgers
Sate Kampar: achat (carrots, cucumber, peanuts and chile sauce), sago gula melaka (sago pearls, coconut cream, palm nectar) and Chicken Sate
Stargazy: sausage rolls, potato masala rolls, sticky toffee sundaes
Stateside: housemade steam buns with duck confit, peppadew and radicchio
Stogie Joe’s: meatballs with toasted bread
Townsend: roast pork sandwiches
Tre Scalini: tripe in umido
Vanilya Bakery: buttercream cookies, buttercream cupcakes
Will BYOB: caramelized onion crepes, banana and caramel crepes

If you go:
Flavors on the Avenue: A Street Festival
Sunday, April 30
12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
East Passyunk (from Broad to Dickinson)
Free for pay as you go; VIP $50
visiteastpassyunk.com
 

 

