Here’s all the food you can eat at Flavors on the Avenue this weekend

On Sunday, April 30, East Passyunk will host Flavors on the Avenue: A Street Festival, featuring five blocks of street eats, seasonal cocktails, craft beer, live music, sidewalk sales and free family fun.

Running from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., the event is free to attend and all ages. The average price for different food offerings is between $3.00 and $6.00 and craft beer at the festival tent costs $5.00 — so you won’t be too hard on your wallet.

If you’re looking for a more exclusive experience, a VIP ticket costs $50 and includes a ticket for food at all 27 participating restaurants as well as two drinks from the beer tent and complimentary valet parking.

Wondering what’s being served up on Sunday?

Here’s a full list of everything you can eat:

Bing Bing Dim Sum: pork buns, corn rangoon

Birra: pizza slices, plain and pepperoni

Brigantessa: chorizo cotto with whipped ricotta and peas

Cantina los Caballitos: tacos al pastor, elote, classic and cucumber margaritas

Chhaya: fried chicken and waffles, iced coffee

El Sarape: tacos al pastor, pina coladas

Fond: salmon tartare with sesame, nori and avocado

Izumi: pork gyoza

Laurel: chocolate egg cream pudding pops

Le Virtu: octopus and chick pea salad

Mamma Maria: cheese ravioli

Marra’s: mozzarella pizza

Noir: arancini balls, watermelon salad

Noord: bitterballen (Dutch meatballs with nutmeg and mustard)

Paradiso: arancini Di Riso

Perla: pork belly, adobo with garlic rice

Plenty Cafe: choripan (traditional South African sandwich with chorizo, chimichurri, and pickled red onion on a baguette)

POPE: zucchini feta fritters, cashew teriyaki

P’unk Burger: pulled portobello sandwiches, Caprese pesto burgers

Sate Kampar: achat (carrots, cucumber, peanuts and chile sauce), sago gula melaka (sago pearls, coconut cream, palm nectar) and Chicken Sate

Stargazy: sausage rolls, potato masala rolls, sticky toffee sundaes

Stateside: housemade steam buns with duck confit, peppadew and radicchio

Stogie Joe’s: meatballs with toasted bread

Townsend: roast pork sandwiches

Tre Scalini: tripe in umido

Vanilya Bakery: buttercream cookies, buttercream cupcakes

Will BYOB: caramelized onion crepes, banana and caramel crepes

If you go:

Flavors on the Avenue: A Street Festival

Sunday, April 30

12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

East Passyunk (from Broad to Dickinson)

Free for pay as you go; VIP $50

visiteastpassyunk.com

