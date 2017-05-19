Coming to visit Philly from out of town? You’ve picked the right city for your urban escape but where should you stay? Philadelphia has some pretty sweet options to choose from, ranging from national chains with historic charm to off-the-beaten-path boutique gems that have built a reputation based on word-of-mouth. Here are our picks for the coolest hotels in Philadelphia.

Morris House Hotel

225 S. 8th St.

morrishousehotel.com

The Morris Hotel dates back to 1787, when founding fathers like Thomas Jefferson and Ben Franklin walked Philadelphia streets. Designated a national landmark in 1967, today guest who stay in Colonial style holtel get the full history experience. All rooms come with Queen-sized beds, large flat screen TVs, wireless Internet access and private bathrooms. If you’re feeling extra fancy, book the luxurious Presidential Suite, complete with a living room area, kitchen and a spiral staircase leading to the master bedroom with a king-sized bed.

Hotel Monaco

433 Chestnut St.

monaco-philadelphia.com

If you’re looking for something in between a national chain and a boutique hotel, Hotel Monaco is perfect. The four-star hotel is within walking distance of The Liberty Bell and Independence Hall, in the heart of the Historic District. What’s more, the hotel itself is exquisitely designed and is pet-friendly if you want to bring your furry traveling companion. In the mood for a drink with a view? Be sure to head up to Stratus, the Hotel Monaco’s rooftop bar. And if healthy lifestyle is more your thing, there's an on-site fitness center for guests.

The Rittenhouse

210 W. Rittenhouse Square

rittenhousehotel.com

Live in the lap of luxury during your stay in Philadelphia at The Rittenhouse. Consistently recognized as one of the most elegant hotels in the country, it is located right on Rittenhouse Square, complete with gorgeous views of the tree-filled Rittenhouse Square Park. Upon entering the property, you’ll be greeted by a marble foyer and a grand piano. Rooms are furnished with deep mahogany and plush fabric. Need a massage? The Rittenhouse Spa & Club offers spa treatments including skin care and men’s grooming services. If you’re looking for glamorous night on the town, the ultra chic Scarpetta is right next door.

The Logan

1 Logan Square

theloganhotel.com

On a museum quest for this particular visit? The Logan is a great option if you want to be close to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, or culture row: The Barnes, The Franklin Institute and the Philadelphia Museum of Art are all located within walking distance. In addition, all of the rooms are decorated with artwork from local artists and are designed with a modern, elegant feel. Tired after a long day? Take a dip in the hotel pool or schedule a massage at the on-site spa. There’s also a stellar rooftop bar, Assembly Lounge, which provides unparalleled views of the Parkway.

What are some of your favorite hotels in Philadelphia? Tell us in the comments below and we just might add it to our list.