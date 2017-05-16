Inside Look: French farmhouse for $950K

Described in 1910 as "thoroughly livable" – what a compliment, huh? – we think this luxurious French farmhouse is so much more.

Along the winding Lincoln Drive in Chestnut Hill, this turn-of-the-century urban homestead is a spacious stone oasis for city dwellers. With its rustic stone exterior and lush green property, you'll forget – if only for a moment – that a bustling Center City is just a few miles away.

7801 Lincoln Drive boasts of four bedrooms, four bathrooms and a whopping 4,550 square feet. While its distinguishable and historic exterior has been lovingly maintained, the interior retains its rustic character while lending to modern amenities. It's currently listed for $950,000.

Original oak beams and woodwork, original pine flooring, views of the green grounds and a massive fieldstone fireplace in the living room add an element of warmth to what will become your family's favorite room.

In the kitchen, natural light floods over stainless steel and granite surfaces. Luckily, "historic" doesn't always mean cramped: enjoy two pantry closets, a breakfast room and formal dining room for all your entertaining needs.

Upstairs, a master bedroom with a dressing room, three other bedrooms, a den and three full bathrooms round out the upstairs living space – all with stunning views of the picturesque greenery.

Had enough of the countryside? Center City is a 15 minute train ride, and this home is just blocks from the station.