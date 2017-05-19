Kevin Hart to be honored at the Arts + Biz Council Awards Celebration

This Tuesday at the Philadelphia Museum of Art (PMA), the Arts + Business Council of Greater Philadelphia (ABC) holds their 32nd annual awards celebration. With over 600 attendees expected, the event recognizes outstanding leadership in the arts, culture and creative sectors.

The organization expanded to Philadelphia in 1981, after being created by the Rockefeller Foundation and the Ford Foundation in New York in the 1970s.

“They thought it was important for economic development in a city to encourage the business community to support arts and culture,” says Karin Copeland, Executive Director at ABC.

“People want to live in an amazing city that has a lot of vibrancy,” she adds. “Look how much Philadelphia has changed in the last 17 years. More people want to live and work here because of the great arts and culture. It brings in creativity and creative people.”

ABC is also dedicated to helping the business community tap into the power of creativity.”

“We’re really a champion of creative thinking,” says Ari Kushner, Manager of Marketing and Development at ABC. “It helps businesses themselves utilize creativity as a leadership methodology and a personal development mechanism.”

At the gala on Tuesday, comedian Kevin Hart, the highest grossing comedian in the world last year, will be honored with the Anne d’Harnoncourt Award.

“Kevin Hart is an incredible example of a guy from Philadelphia who really associates with the city and cut his teeth at comedy clubs here,” Kushner explains. “He also gives a significant amount of money to the school district to support the kids. He checks all of our boxes being both philanthropic and artistic.”

“Winning this award from the Arts + Business Council only proves to me that the arts and creativity can take you everywhere you want to go, and help you achieve big dreams," Hart says in a release. "It’s always good to be back home.”

Art collectors and philanthropic leaders Keith L. and Katherine Sachs will also be honored with the G. Fred DiBona Jr. Award for their generous contributions to the PMA and the University of Pennsylvania.

If you go:

The Arts + Business Council Awards Celebration

Tuesday, May 23

6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Philadelphia Musuem of Art

26th St. and Benjamin Franklin Pkwy

Various prices

artsbusinessphl.org