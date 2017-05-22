Les Dames d’Escoffier scholarship deadline approaching

If you’re a woman in the culinary industry interested in furthering your education, you should check out the scholarships offered by the Philadelphia chapter of Les Dames d’Escoffier. This international organization of professional women was founded in 1973, and has been active locally since 1984, dedicated to education and philanthropy in food, beverage and hospitality.

Two scholarships are being offered this year with an application deadline of June 1. The first is a traditional academic scholarship of $3,000 for a woman pursuing a degree in the food, beverage and hospitality industry in the Philadelphia area. The second is a $1,000 scholarship to fund continuing education for a Philadelphia-based female food industry professional to attend a food or farming-related conference to acquire new skills and network.

Natanya DiBona, president of Les Dames d’Escoffier Philadelphia, says of the scholarships, “We hope the awards can help further the recipients’ training and inspire them to go even farther in their career.” She adds, ”Through the program, we also hope to introduce them into the Les Dames family and network them with our members who have diverse and many years of experience across food, beverage and hospitality.”

Robin Kerber received a scholarship as a Drexel Student to intern at Pennypack Farm last year and fondly recalls her experience:

"The scholarship I received allowed me see if my interest and curiosity in growing food, rather than cooking it, was where my heart was,” she says. “I discovered that your heart can be in two places at once, and have been pursuing a career in farming and cooking ever since."

For more information and to apply for one of the Les Dames d’Escoffier scholarships, visit: lesdamesphilly.org/scholarships.