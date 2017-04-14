The Little Lion has an insane $19 breakfast buffet now

Starting April 17, The Little Lion in Old City will be offering a $19 express breakfast buffet every Monday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Items include classics like scrambled eggs, sausage, house-cured bacon, turkey sausage, a toaster station, fresh fruit, seasoned breakfast potatoes and yogurt with honey. Kale salad, mini hoecakes, house-baked peanut butter granola and a dish of the day (Red Velvet Cheesecake French Toast, Eggs Benedict, Buffalo Chicken Gravy and Biscuits) are amongst the signature items available.

There will also be mini pastries made in house like the Little Lion’s much raved about espresso creme brulee, berry bread pudding, cookies and more.

Thirsty yet? Coffee and fresh-squeezed juice is included in the express breakfast buffet.

If you’re bringing the whole family, this is a dining experience that won’t break the bank as kids under 12 eat for only $10 and kids 5 and under eat free.

Not a fan of buffet style feasting?

There is also an a la carte menu available with the following items:

Farmers Omelet - $10

Smoked Ham & Cheddar Quiche -$11

Peanut Butter Granola - $8

Lion's Breakfast - $10

Smoked Salmon Benny- $13

Classic Benny- $11

Fried Green Tomato Benny- $11

Lion Salad- $8

Kale Caesar- $9

Cornbread Hoecakes- $12

Short Rib Hash- $13

For more information, visit: thelittlelionphilly.com.