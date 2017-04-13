 
Home
 
Choose Your City
Change City

I want news Only from

Read Today's Metro
Philadelphia

PHOTOS: Melanie Whelan, CEO of SoulCycle, speaks at Aqimero

She was interviewed by Philly Style Mag’s Kristin Detterline.

By
JENNIFER LOGUE
 Published : April 13, 2017
SoulCycle CEO Melanie Whelan speaks at AqimeroSoulCycle CEO Melanie Whelan speaks at AqimeroSoulCycle CEO Melanie Whelan speaks at AqimeroSoulCycle CEO Melanie Whelan speaks at AqimeroSoulCycle CEO Melanie Whelan speaks at AqimeroSoulCycle CEO Melanie Whelan speaks at AqimeroSoulCycle CEO Melanie Whelan speaks at AqimeroSoulCycle CEO Melanie Whelan speaks at AqimeroSoulCycle CEO Melanie Whelan speaks at AqimeroSoulCycle CEO Melanie Whelan speaks at AqimeroSoulCycle CEO Melanie Whelan speaks at AqimeroSoulCycle CEO Melanie Whelan speaks at Aqimero

Philadelphia has a new and fun way to burn off calories since the SoulCycle in Center City opened its doors. With their dimmed lighting, instructors who could double as motivational speakers and superb playlists, working out on a bike has never been so fulfilling.

On April 11, SoulCycle CEO Melanie Whelan chatted with Kristin Detterline of Philly Style Magazine for The Front Row Series at Aqimero.

Guests enjoyed light bites and a cocktail hour before meeting Whelan and learning more about her journey during the interview.

Were you there? Check out our photos by HughE Dillon. 

Have Your SayLeave a comment

 
Latest News

I want news Only from

 

Like what you're reading? Never miss a thing with Metro's newsletter.

* indicates required

Subscribe