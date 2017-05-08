MilkBoy expands to Maryland

Is it just us or is Milkboy building a multistate empire? They currently operate the legendary MilkBoy the Studio (where acts like The Roots, Miley Cyrus and Kanye West have done work) as well as two live music venues — MilkBoy Philly (1100 Chestnut St.) and MilkBoy South (401 South St.). As of May 3, MilkBoy ArtHouse is now open to the public in College Park, Maryland.

"We had our first meeting [in College Park] four years ago and we started construction a year and half ago,” says MilkBoy partner Bill Hanson. “It was a tremendous feeling opening this month.”

The venue is a creative partnership between MilkBoy Philly and The Clarice, a performing arts center on the University of Maryland Campus.

“We’re proud to team up with The Clarice to enhance the arts and entertainment offerings currently available to the University of Maryland campus and bring a unique dining experience to the area,” says Jamie Lokoff, also a partner at MilkBoy.

For Philly folks excited to see the new location, MilkBoy Philly is hosting a bus trip to College Park on May 21 that will make a stop at all three MilkBoy locations, as well as three separate breweries (Evolution, Left Hand and Founders Brewery) along the way.

Tickets are only $20 and get you a seat on the bus, light snacks and refreshments on the bus and live entertainment once you get to Maryland.

For more information, visit: milkboyphilly.com.