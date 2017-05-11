Mother’s Day deals at Philly restaurants

There’s no need to wipe out your bank account to show mom how much you care. Mother’s Day is this weekend and if you’re still stuck on where to take your mom because of budget concerns, these five restaurants are serving up delicious deals and freebies. From free tacos to free champagne, free milkshakes to free pizza, mom is going to clean up at these Philly restaurants.

Puyero Venezuelan Flavor

524 S. 4th St.

11:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

puyeroflavor.com

Does your mom love fast food with a little Latin heat? Check out Puyero Venezuelan Flavor right off of South Street for a fun, brightly colored ambiance (with adorable Venezuelan colloquialisms written on the wall) and the most delicious Venezuelan comfort food. Moms eat free all day (in the company of her family of course) in the dining room and can choose from an arepa, patacone or appetizer. The yuca fries are out of this world good, by the way.

P’unk Burger

1823 East Passyunk Ave.

9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

punkburger.com

Given Mother’s Day is also a Sunday Funday, diets don’t count. Dig into mouthwateringly good burgers at P’unk Burger on East Passyunk, where kids get half-priced sliders and fries. Moms can also get a free shake with any purchase. The new May Honeycomb & Nutella Shake is a must-try. (It’s also made with Franklin Fountain ice cream.) P’unk burger has gluten free, vegan and vegetarian options.

SliCE

Rittenhouse Square: 1740 Sansom St.

Italian Market: 1180 S. 10th St.

Fishtown, 431 East Girard Ave.

Washington Twp: 137 Egg Harbor Rd.

11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

slicepa.com

Who doesn’t love pizza? On Mother’s Day, if you purchase a large pizza for the family, mom gets her own small pizza for free. She can choose any toppings, any crust — it’s all for her enjoyment. This offer is available for take-out, delivery or eating inside the restaurant. Gluten free, vegan and vegetarian options are also available.

Revolution Taco

2015 Walnut St.

11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

therevolutiontaco.com

Is mom in the mood for tacos? Revolution Taco near Rittenhouse Square is offering a free order of any taco variety for moms on Mother’s Day. She can choose from Korean short rib, fried curried cauliflower, smoked mushroom vegan, chicken tinga and even roast duck taco. This offer is good for dine-in only and mom needs to be accompanied by family members making purchases.

Fine Palate

231 S. 15th St.

11:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

finepalategroup.com

Could mom use a free glass of bubbly? If you’re taking her out to brunch, owners of Fine Palate, Courtney Dow and Chef Vince Joseph will toast Mom with a complimentary glass of champagne during their brunch service. The menu on Mother’s Day includes fried oysters, soft scrambled eggs with black truffles, coconut French toast and more.