Museum of the American Revolution opens tomorrow

The Museum of the American Revolution will open Wednesday on the 242nd anniversary of the “shot heard round the world,” which launched the Revolutionary War in 1775.

To celebrate this momentous occasion, there will be a grand opening ceremony beginning at 10:30 a.m. in the plaza at the museum’s entrance.

Former Vice President Joe Biden will give the keynote address which will be followed by musical performances from the Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps, Philadelphia Boys Choir, and Jamez McCorkle and Sydney James Harcourt from the original cast of “Hamilton.”

This portion of the day’s events is ticketed. However, there will be two events open to the public.

At 8 a.m. there will be a tribute at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Washington Square Park which runs until 8:45 a.m. Then at 9:00 a.m., Gov. Tom Wolf will give remarks at Independence Hall, accompanied by representatives from the original 13 states.

For more information, visit: amrevmuseum.org.