4 things you can't miss at the 2017 Philadelphia Science Festival

Geek is chic! From game shows to bottle rockets, this week’s Science Festival has something for everyone’s nerdy side. Explore, ask the big questions and party like a scientist. Don’t miss these four events before the festival ends this weekend.

Cue the Jeopardy tune!

Put your knowledge to the ultimate test and check out the Geek Out Game Show! Contestants will compete to see who is the best of the best. Who will earn the champion title? Which questions will lead to contestants’ downfall?

If you go:

Wednesday April 26, 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.

The Franklin Institute

222 N. 20th St.

fi.edu

$5 presale, $10 at the door

Is there life on Mars?

This talk on the mysterious red planet won’t be a saddening bore. Derrick Pits of the Franklin Institute will help you get up to speed on what we know during Life on Mars. Pits will also explain what scientists hope to discover during future expeditions. Reservations are required.

If you go:

Thursday April 27, 6 p.m.-8 p.m.

Ruba Club Studios

416 Green St.

rubaclub.org

$5

Stars and the city

Have you been trying to master constellations? Or do you wonder what’s really out there? Twenty-four locations across the city will help host the biggest stargazing party of the year! Astronomers at each location will help you feel little closer to outer space without leaving your neighborhood.

If you go:

Friday April 28, 7:30-10 p.m.

Various locations

philasciencefestival.org

Free

Getting spacey at Penn’s Landing

The festival ends with a bang — or rather, several bangs coming from a large scale bottle rocket launch during the Science Carnival.

“This is really exciting,” says Science Festival Director Ellen Trappey. “There will be NASA programs from all over the country. And our scientists are prototyping bottle rockets for the kickoff at 11 a.m.”

NASA selected the carnival as one of its four signature events for 2017. NASA scientists will be present at Penn’s Landing on Saturday to help out with education and entertainment. Take your pick of all the cool demonstrations and talks done by NASA scientists in addition to fun games for all age groups. And, of course, it wouldn’t be a carnival without plenty of awesome food and music.

If you go:

Saturday April 29, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Penn’s Landing

101 Columbus Blvd.

delawareriverwaterfront.com

Free