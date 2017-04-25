 
Home
 
Choose Your City
Change City

I want news Only from

Read Today's Metro
Philadelphia

PHOTOS: The opening of Bartram’s Mile Trail

The extension connects the Schuylkill River Trail to Southwest Philadelphia.

By
JENNIFER LOGUE
 Published : April 25, 2017
Bartram's Mile Trail Bartram's Mile Trail Bartram's Mile Trail Bartram's Mile Trail Bartram's Mile Trail Bartram's Mile Trail Bartram's Mile Trail

This past Saturday, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to celebrate the opening of Bartram’s Mile Trail, a 1.1 mile trail that extends the Schuylkill River Trail from Grays Ferry Avenue to 56th Street, connecting it to Southwest Philadelphia.

“As we anticipate thousands of regional visitors arriving for recreation, discovery and the chance to connect with history, we are proud to be our neighborhood’s gateway to nature,” says Bartram’s Garden Executive Director Maitreyi Roy.

Mayor Jim Kenney, state Sen. Anthony H. Williams and Councilwoman Jannie Blackwell, along with representatives from the city of Philadelphia, Department of Parks and Recreation, The William Penn Foundation, Knight Foundation, commonwealth of Pennsylvania and Philadelphia Water Department attended Saturday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony.

This is the second big project for Bartram’s Garden within the last year. In the summer of 2016, the organization debuted the Ann Carr Garden, Philadelphia’s only 19th-century flower garden. Both the Ann Carr Garden and Bartram’s Mile are free and open to the public.

Were you there? Check out our photo gallery above. 

For more information, visit: bartramsgarden.org. 

 

Have Your SayLeave a comment

Latest News

I want news Only from

 

Like what you're reading? Never miss a thing with Metro's newsletter.

* indicates required

Subscribe