PHOTOS: The opening of Bartram’s Mile Trail

This past Saturday, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to celebrate the opening of Bartram’s Mile Trail, a 1.1 mile trail that extends the Schuylkill River Trail from Grays Ferry Avenue to 56th Street, connecting it to Southwest Philadelphia.

“As we anticipate thousands of regional visitors arriving for recreation, discovery and the chance to connect with history, we are proud to be our neighborhood’s gateway to nature,” says Bartram’s Garden Executive Director Maitreyi Roy.

Mayor Jim Kenney, state Sen. Anthony H. Williams and Councilwoman Jannie Blackwell, along with representatives from the city of Philadelphia, Department of Parks and Recreation, The William Penn Foundation, Knight Foundation, commonwealth of Pennsylvania and Philadelphia Water Department attended Saturday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony.

This is the second big project for Bartram’s Garden within the last year. In the summer of 2016, the organization debuted the Ann Carr Garden, Philadelphia’s only 19th-century flower garden. Both the Ann Carr Garden and Bartram’s Mile are free and open to the public.

Were you there? Check out our photo gallery above.

For more information, visit: bartramsgarden.org.