PHOTOS: Burger Brawl 2017

On Sunday, the 7th Annual Philadelphia Burger Brawl descended upon Xfinity Live. Local restaurants competed for best burger, best taco and (for the first time), best chicken wing.

The winner for best burger this year was Village Whiskey. Other awards included People’s Choice, which went to Union Tap for their burger. In terms of tacos, El Vez took home the prize for Judge’s Choice, Revolution Taco won People’s Choice and Amanda’s Bar None took home the prize for wings.

Were you there? Check out our photos by HughE Dillon.