Philly has an official social calendar now

HughE Dillon of Philly Chit Chat and Lynsie Solomon of EFS Solutions have teamed up to create The Philadelphia Social Calendar (TPSC) — a website where you can find all of Philly’s many social events in one convenient place.

According to Dillon, this idea is over 10 years in the making.

“I bought the URL back in 2007. I had just moved back from NYC to Philadelphia and I got the inspiration to do a daily blog [Philly Chit Chat] about what’s going on in Philadelphia’s social scene and thought it would be great to also list all of the events happening in the city,” he says.

Back then, however, there wasn’t much of a Philly social scene.

“I discovered that there weren’t many events. New York’s energy was so incredible and there was so much happening every night,” he remembers. “So I started out covering trunk shows, book readings and just anything with people so I could help create the scene.”

Within five years, the city was buzzing with events, and the Philly Chit Chat founder was too busy to do the calendar.

“In October, my friend Lynsie Solomon came to me and said, ‘I know how much you want an all-encompassing social calendar, so let’s make it happen.’”

Last night, a launch party was held for TPSC on The Deck on the Moshulu — the restaurant’s newly renovated outdoor bar area with views of the city and the Delaware River.

“It took 10 years,” Dillon says. “But I’m so excited a dream of mine came true.”

For more information, visit philadelphiasocialcalendar.com.

