What are the Philadelphia Zoo hours?

The Philadelphia Zoo is home to more than 1,300 animals and welcomes 1.2 million visitors each year. It’s also America’s first zoo, having opened its doors way back in 1859.

There’s so much to do at the zoo for every member of the family. Kids will of course love seeing so many of their favorite animals up close. (Lions, tigers and bears — oh my!) Adults will enjoy The Watering Hole, the zoo’s beer and wine garden, which includes refreshing beers on tap like Victory Brewing’s Summer Love and chardonnay, cabernet and pinot grigio by the glass for the winos out there.

Whether your reason for "doing the zoo" is just to see the animals, drink outside or a little bit of both, it's important to be cognizant of the Philadelphia Zoo’s hours when planning your visit.

March 1, 2017 through October 31, 2017: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

November 1, 2017 through February 28, 2018: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In case you're wondering, The Philadelphia Zoo is also open every day of the year except Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. So if you wanted to do a family outing on one of those holidays, better plan on something else!

And how much does it cost to go?

If you’re a member, it’s free! Individual memberships start at $85 for the year and even includes parking for each visit. (Quite the deal!)

If you’re just coming for the day, general admission costs $23 for adults, $19 for children (2-11 years old) and parking is $16. Children under two years old are admitted free.

For more information, visit: philadelphiazoo.org.