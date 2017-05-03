Philadelphia's Magic Gardens opens ‘Interweave’ exhibition

Award-winning artist Isaiah Zagar is known in Philly for his incredible mosaic murals and his experiential masterpiece Philadelphia Magic Gardens (PMG). On Friday, May 5 PMG is opening an exhibition that highlights some of his work in a different medium. “Interweave: Fabric Works by Folk Artists & Isaiah Zagar” will showcase a collection of textiles from countries all over the world, from Alpaca-woven blankets of Peru to stamp-printed patterned fabrics of India.

The opening reception is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on May 5 and will serve all guests with light fare and a complimentary glass of wine.

Since moving to the city in the late 1960s and helping to spark the city’s artistic rebirth referred to as the “South Street Renaissance,” Zagar, along with his wife Julia, have been infusing the streets with intricate walls of tile and found objects. The upcoming exhibition aims to further connect the colors, cultures and traditions of countries around the world, and hopes to portray the visual dialogue that occurs between Zagar and the folk artists he works with. The colorful blankets, rugs, and carpets will be shown alongside some of Zagar’s own paintings and souvenirs from his travels.

“‘Interweave’ focuses on collaboration and community — two very important values for PMG,” says Allison Boyle, Events & Marketing Manager. “Most of our visitors don't know that Isaiah and Julia Zagar have been collaborating with folk artists from other countries for over 50 years and that there are thousands of handmade, one-of-a-kind folk art pieces embedded in the site.”

She adds, “The majority of the folk art at PMG is from Mexico, but there are many countries and cultures represented here. That multicultural, celebratory spirit is incredibly important to us and it adds to the welcoming, inclusive nature of the organization.”

If you haven’t yet been, this would be a great chance to experience the twisting tile-covered walkways and hidden treasures of PMG. Can’t make the opening reception? No worries — the “Interweave” exhibition runs through July 9.

If you go:

Interweave: Fabric Works by Folk Artists & Isaiah Zagar

Philadelphia’s Magic Gardens

1020 South St.

Opening Friday, April 5th

6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Pay what you wish

phillymagicgardens.org