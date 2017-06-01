Philly Beer Week, West Philly Porchfest and more to do this weekend

FOOD & DRINK

Parks on Tap

June 1

Belmont Plateau

Army Road

Pay as you go

parksontap.com

Parks on Tap scoots over to Belmont Plateau this weekend, celebrating with a Roots 2 Rise-hosted yoga session from 6:30-7:30 (suggested donation: $10), followed up with a happy hour from 7-9 p.m. Half of all food and drink proceeds benefit the Belmont Plateau Alliance.

Philly Beer Week Kickoff Happy Hour

June 2, 2-6 p.m.

Uptown Beer Garden

1735 Market St.

Pay as you go

facebook.com/UptownBeerGarden

Dubbed the “official” Philly Beer Week garden, Uptown kicks off an extended happy hour from 2-6 p.m., featuring $4 drafts. That includes this year’s collaborative brew, “Gravity Never Fails,” a 5.8-percent abv porter created by 2SP and Brasserie De Ranke.

Sea Isle City Beer Festival

June 3, 1-5:30 p.m.

Kix McNutley's

63rd St. and Landis Ave., Sea Isle City, N.J.

$43

seaislecitybeer.com

For its fifth year, the festival boasts tastings from 60 craft breweries, noshes from Kix Lincoln Grill food truck and a concert from the Animal House Band — all with those shore-side views, of course.

ART

Rittenhouse Square Fine Art Festival

June 2-3, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; June 4, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Rittenhouse Square Park

Free

rittenhousesquareart.com

The bi-annual art festival returns for its spring edition, showcasing works from artists across the country, strung up with the park as their backdrop. Oils, mixed media and watercolors aplenty.

“Clay Fest” at First Friday

June 2, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Clay Studio

137 N. Second St.

Free

theclaystudio.org

Back for its third year — and just in time for First Friday — Clay Fest gives participants the chance to take the wheel for a spin and make their own piece of pottery, all with the guidance of a teaching artist. Followed up with a “claymation” lesson in the afternoon, these all-ages workshops are best enjoyed in a group.

ArtWill Pop-Up Exhibit

June 2, 6-8 p.m.

Jessica Eldredge Studio

Free

jessicaeldredge.com

This First Friday pop-up art exhibit showcases student art from Al-Aqsa Islamic Academy, Southwark School and Rhoads Elementary School — all partner schools of ArtWell, a nonprofit and collective of artists devoted to developing art programs in underserved communities. The exhibit will be capped off with a poetry reading from teaching artists.

ACTIVITIES & STREET FESTIVALS

Siempre Salsa at First Friday

June 2, 7 p.m.

Piazza at Schmidt’s Commons

1001 N. Second St.

Free

theschmidtscommons.com

Jackie Fisher, executive director of the Philadelphia Dance Foundation, slides into her best dancing shoes for a round of free salsa lessons during this slightly unconventional First Friday celebration. Stick around after for live salsa music after, open to newbies and pros.

La Festa Della Repubblica

June 4, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

1834 E. Passyunk Ave.

Pay as you go

filitalianinternational.com

Rain or shine, Filitalia International hosts its seventh Italian National Day Festival. Streets will be lined with vendors peddling all sorts of Italian specialty items (and yes, wine), as well as two main stages – one of which will be enlivened with a spaghetti-eating contest. Activities for children are also promised.

Irish American Festival

June 4, 1-7 p.m.

Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing

Columbus Blvd. and Chestnut St.

Pay as you go

delawareriverwaterfront.com

PECO’s 2017 Multicultural Festival kicks off with the Irish American Festival at Penn’s Landing. On the agenda: bagpiping, shepherd’s pie and dancing. So, if you missed out on all this year’s St. Patrick’s Day festivities, don’t fret – consider this your do-over.

GEEK CULTURE

Wizard World Philadelphia

June 1-4

Pennsylvania Convention Center

1101 Arch St.

$35-$89

wizardworld.com

The entertainment doesn’t stop with this four-day Comic Con festival, whether rocking out to a performance by Gene Simmons, geeking out at the sight of a slew of Marvel stars or just taking in the cosplay. And did we mention Chuck Norris will be there?

THEATER

“Gypsy”

Through June 25

Arden Theater

40 N. Second St.

$36

ardentheatre.org

The American classic “musical fable,” based loosely on Gypsy Rose Lee’s memoirs about showbiz, is brought to life on the stage of Arden Theater Company by Philly mainstay – and five-time Barrymore winner -- Mary Martello as Mama Rose. This take on the musical was so well-received it was extended; don’t miss out.

“Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane”

Through June 4

People’s Light

39 Conestoga Road, Malvern, Pa.

$33

peopleslight.org

In its final run this weekend, catch the stage adaptation of Kate Dicamillo’s award-winning novel about a China rabbit who passes from owner to owner, discovering pieces of himself along the way. The musical performance is adapted by Phoenix-based Dwayne Hartford and based on the production by the Chicago Children’s Theatre.

Craig Robinson

June 4, 9:15 p.m.

Helium Comedy Club

2031 Sansom St.

$30

philadelphia.heliumcomedy.com

Former “The Office” star Craig Robinson shows up to deliver his signature standup behind the piano, doling out humor with lyrics and an abundance of charm.

LGBT

Philadelphia Gay Men’s Chorus “One-Hit Wonders: A Sing-along!”

June 1-2, 8 p.m.

The Prince Theater

1412 Chestnut St.

$27.50

pgmc.org

Ending just as Pride begins, Philadelphia Gay Men’s Chorus sings out its 35th season with two nights of “one-hit wonder” numbers, ranging from “Barbie Girl” to “Tainted Love.” Plus, some inevitable choreography to the tune of “Hey Mickey.”

Bearlesque: Beartney Spears Edition

June 2, 9 p.m.

Tabu Lounge & Sports Bar

200 S. 12th St.

$10

Back at Tabu with a Britney Spears spin on its bears-and-burlesque debauchery, get there early for a few hours of dancing to Britney Spears classics – plus a few fan-favorite album tracks – before the show, with Britney beats spun by Lili St. Queer.

Pride Bingo at the Borgata

June 3, 8 p.m.

The Borgata Signature Room

1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City, N.J.

$25 suggested donation

theborgata.com

Easily among the more worthwhile bingos, this bingo – meant to launch Pride month -- not only features the usual sass of emcee Sandy Beach and a lineup of drag performances, but prizes like a $1,000 Borgata gift card and an overnight stay at the Water Club. This ain’t your childhood or senior center round of bingo, folks.

MUSIC

PRISM Quartet with Joe Levano

June 3, 8 p.m.

The Painted Bride

230 Vine St.

$20

paintedbride.org

Saxophone ensemble PRISM Quartet pairs with legendary tenor saxophonist Joe Levano to premiere new music, including Levano’s “Super Sonix,” “Refraction” by Reiny Rolock and 2016 Pew Fellow Matthew Levy’s “Forbidden Drive” – a tune named after a trail along Wissahickon Creek.

West Philly Porchfest

June 3

Various locations

Free

westphillyporchfest.com

Just what it sounds like, West Philly Porchfest is a neighborhood-wide pop-up concert featuring porch performances from local musicians. To look forward to: Folk performances, spoken-word poetry, “mellow surf” indie-rock and even some opera. Peruse the lineup online with the fest’s nifty interactive map.

FILM

“The Birdcage”

June 1, 7:30 p.m.

The Prince Theater

1412 Chestnut St.

$13

princetheater.org

In honor of Pride month, The Prince is doing a one-time screener of the 1996 comedy “The Birdcage,” in which Robin Williams and Nathan Lane, playing the owners of a South Beach drag bar, scramble to transform their lives into something more palatable to conservative America – all to please the visiting in-laws of Williams’ on-screen son.

2017 Philadelphia Latino Film Festival Opening Night

June 2, 6:30 p.m.

Perelman Theater

300 S. Broad St.

$15

kimmelcenter.org

The kickoff of the festival notably contains the premiere work of Defend Puerto Rico, a 23-minute short intended to celebrate and highlight daily life in Puerto Rico. Also on the lineup: “Concertinas,” a short – really short, at four minutes in length -- documentary about Caracas, Venezuela.