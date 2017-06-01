PHOTOS: Center City District Sips 2017 preview party

Last night, Center City District (CCD) hosted a preview party at Marathon Grill in advance of CCD Sips 2017 launching next week.

It even debuted an official CCD Sips Style Guide, complete with fashion giveaways and promotions from local retailers.

New to CCD Sips? The super popular happy hour series takes place at bars all around the city and features affordably priced cocktails and light bites on Wednesdays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

CCD Sips officially starts on June 7 and runs through August 30.

Check out our photos from the preview event in the gallery above by HughE Dillon.

For more information, visit: centercityphila.org.