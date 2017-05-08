PHOTOS: South Street Spring Festival 2017

This past weekend may have been on the cooler side for May, but the action on South Street was hot for the annual South Street Spring Festival. Over 45,000 people came out for the free event which featured 200+ restaurants and vendors and 30 bands.

According to South Street Headhouse District Executive Director Michael Harris, the turnout was “great considering the passing showers and threat of rain and dark clouds.” He adds, “Each and every year this is our day to shine and we're so glad everyone said 'meet me on South Street' for the fifth year in a row."

Were you there? Check out our photos by HughE Dillon.