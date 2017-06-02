Home
 
PHOTOS: Urban Village Brewing Preview Party

Were you there?
By
JENNIFER LOGUE
 Published : June 02, 2017
Urban Village Brewing Preview Party

Schmidt’s Commons has a new brewpub that opened yesterday — Urban Village Brewing. The 160-seat venue features both outdoor and indoor seating as well as a full food menu, which features small plates, pizza, salads, sandwiches and even gluten free options.

In addition to a rotating selection of beers on tap, they even have kombucha on tap if you’re not in the drinking mood.

On Wednesday night, they held a preview party for friends and family.

Check out our photos from HughE Dillon in the gallery above.

For more information, visit: urbanvillagebrewing.com

 
