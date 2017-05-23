PHOTOS: Radnor Hunt Races 2017

On May 20, the Radnor Hunt Races celebrated its 87th Anniversary. Nearly 20,000 guests were in attendance to watch six exhilarating horse races from the various tailgate parties and sponsor tents. Some attendees simply pulled up a chair along the fence to get in on the action.

Event proceeds from the Radnor Hunt Races go towards the open space and clean water programs of the Brandywine Conservancy in Chadds Ford, which has protected 62,000 acres to date.

Were you there? Check out our photos by HughE Dillon.