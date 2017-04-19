 
PHOTOS: Shop with a Purpose

Saxbys headquarters hosted an evening of conversation and giving.

JENNIFER LOGUE
 Published : April 19, 2017
Last Thursday night, Nick Bayer (CEO of Saxbys), Nik Stauskas (shooting guard for the 76ers), Douglas Green (managing principal of MSC Retail) and Jacques Panis (president of Shinola) hosted Shop with a Purpose. The event featured Shinola handmade products made here in the United States that were available for purchase. Twenty percent of the proceeds from sales went to YouthBuild, a national organization that teaches low-income kids construction skills through building housing for the homeless and low-income people in their own neighborhoods.

Aside from the shopping, guests enjoyed light bites, food and networking at the lofty Saxbys headquarters in Center City Philadelphia.

Were you there? Check out our photos by HughE Dillon. 

Tags:ShoppingcharityEvents in PhiladelphiaSaxbysPhiladelphia
 

