Six gifts that will make mom feel the love on Mother’s Day

Summer stunners and more

By
Madeline Presland
 Published : May 10, 2017
Mother's Day gifts
A succulent is the perfect addition to Mom’s desk or windowsill. Start with a simple plant, or go all out with a potted garden. Provided

Mother’s Day is just a few days away. If you haven’t thought of a gift yet, it isn’t too late to shop local boutiques and find something she’ll adore. From sweet smelling sentiments to accessories that will make her feel cool in the summer heat, here are our six top picks for perfect Mother’s Day gifts.

Jewelry is a mom’s best friend

If you want to go all out and get mom something nice for her special day, boutique Ellelauri is offering 20 percent off all jewelry on Saturday May 13. Whether your mom likes bold beads or dainty chains, Ellelauri has a gorgeous selection of jewelry for mom to feel a little extra special.

Ellelauri
114 S. 19th St.
267-457-5939
ellelauri.com

Stay on-trend

Succulents are the must-have plants this year. Whether she’s a new gardener or already has a jungle in her living room, a cute succulent is an adorable addition to mom’s house. Open House’s selection varies from teeny single plants to mini succulent gardens in colorful planters. You’ll find plenty of options from $14-18.

Open House
107 S. 13th St.
215-922-1415
openhouseliving.com

Be a shady lady

You know that mom is a true diva, and every good diva needs a pair of statement shades. Pick up the Komono Phoenix sunglasses from Omoi Zakka for $64 to give her a modern twist on ’50s cat-eye glam.

Omoi Zakka
1608 Pine St.
215-545-0963
omoionline.com

For a spa day at home

Whether you want to go for one of their preassembled gift sets ($25) or build your own, mom will adore the luxury handmade bath products from Duross & Langel. The wide range of soaps, bath bombs and more are made locally. They have a wide variety of scents, including some unconventional fragrances made with local beers.

Duross & Langel
117 S. 17th St.
215-592-7627
durossandlangel.com

As Philly as it gets

Summer calls for sundresses, statement shades and water ice. Why not complete the look with a water ice pin for $12? The crew at South Fellini makes the sweetest enamel flair, now available in cherry.

South Fellini
1507 E. Passyunk Ave.
267-751-3667
southfellini.com

This one is for the cat moms

Make mom proud of both you and her favorite feline. The adorable cat mugs at Eyes Gallery will start or complete your mom’s collection of cat-themed home ware. Complete with a fitted lid, it’s the purrfect gift for $24.

Eyes Gallery
402 South St.
215-925-0193
eyesgallery.com

