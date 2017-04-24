PHOTOS: Spring Awakening at Stratus

Stratus, the rooftop bar at Hotel Monaco, was downright “blazing” with good vibes on Thursday night. Their Spring Awakening Party kicked off the warmer weather party season and with 76 degree temperatures that day, it felt more like summer than spring.

At the VIP reception, musician Jay Sean performed for guests, as they snacked on small bites from the new menu, which included tuna tostadas and pork belly toast. (yum!)

Veuve Clicquot was on site, pouring bubbly and there was even a make-your-own cocktail station.

Were you there? Check out our photos by Mike Hirata.