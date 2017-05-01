Get ready for the first-ever Storybook Weekend

The same park that brings you Brunch with Santa is starting a new tradition of fun for families. On Saturday, May 6 and Sunday, May 7th, Sister Cities Park is hosting its first ever Storybook Weekend.

The schedule of events is absolutely jam-packed with readers, performances, live music, make-and-take craft stations, face painting and balloon art. On Sunday, families will even be able to meet real-life heroes from the Fire Department and get a tour of their fire truck. The Philadelphia Renaissance Faire is also providing renaissance-themed arts & crafts, as well as a magician and a harpist to put an old-timey twist amidst all the storytelling.

Story readings will occur every 30 minutes by special guest readers and local authors, including Brian Biggs, author of “Tinyville Town Series,” Thomas Rockett of Soccer Shots Academy, and Marty the Moose from the Academy of Natural Sciences.

Molly Albertson, Center City District’s Manager of Retail Marketing and Events, says they worked with the Free Library of Philadelphia to select the lineup of readers.

“The children’s librarians enthusiastically recommended this group of people. All of these authors and illustrators are local, so we are showcasing the Philadelphia area’s talent,” she says.

And why are events like this important to kids and their families?

“Since 2000, 33,471 babies have been born to greater Center City parents, so this population is an important audience to serve,” Albertson notes.

For more information, visit www.ccdparks.org.

If you go:

Storybook Weekend

May 6th – May 7th

Sister Cities Park

210 N. 18th St.

11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Free