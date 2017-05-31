Here is the full lineup for the Penn Summer Nights Concert Series

What’s better than listening to live music outside in the sunshine? Listening to it in a beautiful garden setting at Penn Museum, that’s what! For the eighth year in a row, The Stoner Courtyard will present live performances every Wednesday evening from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., beginning June 21.

The musical styles include Creole Zydeco, Calypso, ‘20s Jazz, Middle Eastern folk and more. Admission to the event is only $10 and for PennCard holders, Penn Medicine and CHOP employees with ID, Penn Museum Members and children under the age of six can attend for free.

What’s more, general admission to the museum is included in the concert fee, so when the performers take a break at 6:30 p.m., you can explore the museum with a short guided gallery tour. Kids can also color and play at the outdoor craft station.

Hungry? The Pepper Mill Cafe has a garden bar with beer, wine, non-alcoholic beverages and light bites for purchase. If you’re looking to save money, you can totally bring your own picnic to the Summer Nights Concert Series events.

Here is full lineup:

June 21 — The Mid East Ensemble

June 28 — West Philadelphia Orchestra

July 5 — Red Hot Ramblers

July 12 — Zydeco-A-Go-Go

July 19 — Philadelphia Songwriters Project: 2017 Winners Concert

July 26 — Conjunto Philadelphia

August 2 — Animus

August 9 — Ensemble Novo

August 16 — The Kyle Lacy Band

August 23 — Trinidelphia

August 30 — Gretchen Elise Band

September 6 — Farah Siraj

For more information, visit: penn.museum.