The Barnes latest exhibit, "Person of the Crowd: The Contemporary Art of Flanerie," examines work inspired by the flaneur — an idler who takes their time to stop and observe the world around them.

These observations produce artful commentary on issues ranging from gentrification, gender politics, racism and more. Over 50 artists are currently on display and include pieces from Marina Abramović, Vito Acconci, Zhang Huan, Eleanor Antin, Constant and David Hammons.

To dive into the subject further, the Barnes will be hosting a special discussion on Saturday, April 15, led by a panel of artists, historians and curators.

Martha Lucy, Deputy Director for Education & Public Programs and Curator, says that topics will won’t just cover flanerie in the nineteenth century, but will address contemporary issues as well:

"Artist Angela Washko will address gender in cyberspace by discussing "World of Warcraft," the massive, multiplayer video game space where she carried out two performative interventions over the course of four years. Doreen St. Felix, a writer for MTV news, will tackle the question of the 'black flaneur,' charting the alternative paths black people have taken to be seen (and not seen),” she notes.

The day is divided into two sections: Session I beginning at 9:30 a.m. and Session II beginning at 1:30 p.m. The event is free for members and $25 for non-members, which includes admission to the exhibit.

For more information and to register, visit: barnesfoundation.org.

If you go:

Symposium, flanerie and the politics of public space

Saturday, April 15

Session I, 9:30 a.m. to noon

Session II, 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

$25 for non-members, free for members

Barnes Foundation

2025 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

barnesfoundation.org