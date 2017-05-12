PHOTOS: Toll Man Joe's hosts a benefit for Veterans

Sports bar Toll Man Joe’s (26 E. Oregon Ave.) hosted “Good Times for a Great Cause” to raise money for the Philadelphia Veterans Comfort House, the Police Survivor’s Fund and the Fire Widow’s Fund on Sunday, May 7. Nearly 300 people were in attendance and enjoyed Toll Man Joe’s food, beer and entertainment from local acts like The Mummers, Audra McLaughlin (a finalist on Season 6 of “The Voice”) Shorty Long and the Jersey Horns, the Mike LeCompt Trio and the Mia Johnson Duo.

Were you there? Check out our photos by HughE Dillon.