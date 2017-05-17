Get ready for a Twin Peakend

Forget binge watching “Twin Peaks” by yourself before the start of the series revival on Sunday night. Dig out your best flannel, acid washed denim or vintage cop costume to celebrate the cult hit in (vintage) style.

Start the weekend with Riot Nerd’s Black Lodge Dance Party at the Barbary on Friday May 19. Owner and DJ John Redden will set the mood with a dark wave set. Think the music from the original show, but more dance-y. Redden watched the show when it first aired, but says he didn’t really appreciate it until rewatching it much later.

“I didn’t realize how influential it was when it first came out,” says Redden. “I think it was way ahead of its time. Everything about it was really bizarre and unsettling.”

Fast forward 27 years later and people are celebrating its return. The dance party will get going with Redden’s selection of spooky (yet groovy) music.

“I’m going for dark and minimal ‘80s,” says Redden. “I want it to feel very mysterious.”

When you aren’t dancing, enjoy a fine cup of coffee stout paired with a doughnut from Federal Donuts. Although costumes aren’t required, you should definitely test drive your best 80’s Pacific Northwest getup before heading to Saturday’s film screening.

The Philadelphia Film Society will show “Fire: Walk With Me”, David Lynch’s prequel to the series that tells the story of Laura Palmer’s last seven days before being murdered. There will also be a costume contest and plenty of photo opportunities in the Red Room. (Keep an eye out for Agent Cooper’s plate of pie!)

PFS Marketing Manager Kait Calabro says that the PFS staff loves the original show and wanted to find ways to take a screening to the next level.

“I think we were all surprised at how much Philly loves ‘Twin Peaks’,” says Calabro. “The film is great to watch with a crowd because of how funny and melodramatic it is.”

The show’s upcoming revival on Showtime is a testament to how popular it has become since it originally aired in 1990. Despite the first season’s high ratings, it was cancelled after Season 2. But it’s getting another chance, and it seems like fans are ready for it.

“Now there are a lot more people who are thirsting for things that are weird and different,” says Redden.

The new “Twin Peaks” series premiers on Showtime at 9 p.m. this Sunday.

If you go:

Black Lodge Dance Party

Friday May 19, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.

The Barbary

951 Frankford Ave.

facebook.com/thebarbary

$5

If you go:

“Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me” Screening

Saturday May 20, 7 p.m.-10 p.m.

The Prince Theater

1412 Chestnut St.

filmadelphia.org

$12