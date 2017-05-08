Walking tours you won't want to miss in Philadelphia

With the warmer weather, taking advantage of Philadelphia’s many walking tours is a must — whether you’re a tourist or a local. Explore parts of the city you rarely get to see, or gain new perspective on your own neighborhood. From diving into the private lives of our founding fathers with Sex and the (First) City, to a walking tour inspired by the hit musical “Hamilton,” there are so many ways to take in Philadelphia on foot.

Serial Killers and Cemetery Tour

Saturdays (April through November)

1 p.m., $40

599 Market St.

grimphilly.com

Big fan of horror movies and history? Sign up for the adults-only Serial Killers and Cemetery Tour, presented by Grim Philly. See key historic sites in Philadelphia like the Betsy Ross House, Christ Church, Elfreth’s Alley and Benjamin Franklin’s grave while listening to murderous tales about serial killers like the Corpse Collector, Frankford Slasher and H.H. Holmes. Luckily, it takes place in the afternoon, so it won’t be as scary.

Alexander Hamilton Walking Tour

Downloadable app, $4.99

Philadelphia writer Catherine Price has made a special walking tour for fans of the musical “Hamilton” called The Alexander Hamilton Walking Tour. The best part about it? You can take it whenever you want since it’s all in a downloadable app. In the tour, hit songs from the show are linked to Philly landmarks that feature them. “Cabinet Battle No. 1” for instance, takes place at the First Bank of the United States. The app costs $4.99 to download and 20 percent of the profits are donated to Friends of Independence National Park.

Sex and the (First) City

Various dates

4 and 7 p.m., $25

Philadelphia Visitor’s Center

Sixth and Market streets

bowtietours.com

Think the founding fathers were all about upholding duty and honor? Think again! When darkness calls, so does the scandal. On this three-hour tour, hear about George Washington’s affair with Sally Fairfax — a woman married to his best friend. Then there’s Jefferson’s pursuit of several married women as well as his own relationship and marriage to slave Sally Hemmings. Finally, who could forget Alexander Hamilton’s scandalous love affair with Maria Reynolds?

Philly Pizza Tour

$39

Saturdays, 1 p.m.

cityfoodtours.com

Love pizza? Philly has an entire two-hour walking tour dedicated to it. Taking place on East Passyunk, enjoy slices from four different restaurants dishing out some of the best pizza in the city. It includes Philly favorites like the tomato pie (big crust, lots of sauce and no cheese). The tour makes it clear in their description that there will be way more eating than walking, as the majority of the action is on East Passyunk Avenue.

So what are your favorite walking tours in Philadelphia? Tell us in the comments below.

