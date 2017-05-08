PHOTOS: 5th Annual Kentucky Derby Party at West Laurel Hill Cemetery

On Sunday, the world watched as Always Dreaming took home the top prize at the 2017 Kentucky Derby. While Philadelphia might be pretty far from the event itself, that didn’t stop Philadelphians from dressing up in their derby best to celebrate the occasion.

West Laurel Hill Cemetery had an event with hors d’oeuvres and cocktails, dessert by Cupcakes by Ruth, carriage rides, fashion illustrations by Denise Fike, a photo booth, won prizes in raffle drawings and of course, television screens tuned into the Kentucky Derby.

The incredible array of hats and bowties will make you want to join in on the fun next year.

Were you there? Check out our photos by Mike Hirata.