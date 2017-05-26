Wilco and more headline the 2017 Xponential Music Festival

The 2017 Xponential Music Festival presented by Subaru has quite the lineup for 2017, with Wilco, Spoon, Conor Oberst, Amos Lee and more headlining.
The three-day music festival, organized by public radio station WXPN, will take place Friday, July 28 through Sunday, July 30 at Wiggins Park and the BB&T Pavilion on the Camden waterfront.
During the day and early evening, expect to hear indie favorites and Philly-based rising talent at Wiggins Park, like Swift Technique, Dove & The Wolf, Strand of Oaks, No Good Sister and Hardwork Movement.
As night falls, the party shifts over to the massive BB&T Pavilion next door where the headliners will perform.
The full lineup is listed below and the asterisk (*) indicates the artist is performing at BB&T Pavilion.
FRIDAY:
WILCO*
CONOR OBERST*
OFFA REX (THE DECEMBERISTS
& OLIVIA CHANEY)
ANGEL OLSEN
HOP ALONG*
ARKELLS
PINEGROVE
BROWNOUT
HURRY
SWIFT TECHNIQUE
SATURDAY:
AMOS LEE and Friends featuring
PRESERVATION HALL
JAZZ BAND*
SPOON*
PRESERVATION HALL JAZZ BAND
CHARLES BRADLEY &
HIS EXTRAORDINAIRES
RHIANNON GIDDENS
STRAND OF OAKS
FOXYGEN
DAVE HAUSE & THE MERMAID
CHICANO BATMAN*
THE SUFFERS*
XENIA RUBINOS
THE DOVE & THE WOLF
SUNDAY:
DRIVE-BY TRUCKERS
THE RECORD COMPANY
HURRAY FOR THE RIFF RAFF
DAVID BROMBERG QUINTET
JOSEPH
DAVY KNOWLES
THE DREAM SYNDICATE
ADIA VICTORIA
SWEET SPIRIT
NO GOOD SISTER
HARDWORK MOVEMENT
If you go:
2017 XPoNential Music Festival
July 28 through July 30
Camden Waterfront
2 Riverside Drive, Camden
xpnfest.org