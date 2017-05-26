Wilco and more headline the 2017 Xponential Music Festival

The 2017 Xponential Music Festival presented by Subaru has quite the lineup for 2017, with Wilco, Spoon, Conor Oberst, Amos Lee and more headlining.

The three-day music festival, organized by public radio station WXPN, will take place Friday, July 28 through Sunday, July 30 at Wiggins Park and the BB&T Pavilion on the Camden waterfront.

During the day and early evening, expect to hear indie favorites and Philly-based rising talent at Wiggins Park, like Swift Technique, Dove & The Wolf, Strand of Oaks, No Good Sister and Hardwork Movement.

As night falls, the party shifts over to the massive BB&T Pavilion next door where the headliners will perform.

The full lineup is listed below and the asterisk (*) indicates the artist is performing at BB&T Pavilion.

FRIDAY:

WILCO*

CONOR OBERST*

OFFA REX (THE DECEMBERISTS

& OLIVIA CHANEY)

ANGEL OLSEN

HOP ALONG*

ARKELLS

PINEGROVE

BROWNOUT

HURRY

SWIFT TECHNIQUE

SATURDAY:

AMOS LEE and Friends featuring

PRESERVATION HALL

JAZZ BAND*

SPOON*

PRESERVATION HALL JAZZ BAND

CHARLES BRADLEY &

HIS EXTRAORDINAIRES

RHIANNON GIDDENS

STRAND OF OAKS

FOXYGEN

DAVE HAUSE & THE MERMAID

CHICANO BATMAN*

THE SUFFERS*

XENIA RUBINOS

THE DOVE & THE WOLF

SUNDAY:

DRIVE-BY TRUCKERS

THE RECORD COMPANY

HURRAY FOR THE RIFF RAFF

DAVID BROMBERG QUINTET

JOSEPH

DAVY KNOWLES

THE DREAM SYNDICATE

ADIA VICTORIA

SWEET SPIRIT

NO GOOD SISTER

HARDWORK MOVEMENT

If you go:

2017 XPoNential Music Festival

July 28 through July 30

Camden Waterfront

2 Riverside Drive, Camden

xpnfest.org