Photos: Amy Schumer films 'I Feel Pretty' in the South End

Locals were treated to a bit of Hollywood in the Hub on Monday as production for Amy Schumer's new comedy "I Feel Pretty" took over Boston's South End.

The upcoming flick set up shop along Tremont Street between Union Park and W Brookline Street, where the area was cleared to make room for the film's crew and vehicles. Judging by photos from the set, which you can check out above, Schumer seemed to have a lot fun while shooting in town, even making a funny face towards the cameras that snapped pictures from the set.

The production also took over a pair of local eateries in the neighborhood, as Thai restaurant House of Siam On Tremont and the Aquitaine Group’s Metropolis Cafe were used to film scenes for the movie. "Saturday Night Live" cast member Aidy Bryant was also spotted on set, however, her involvment in the film has yet to be officially confirmed.

Written and directed by "How to Be Single" screenwriters Abby Kohn and Marc Silverstein, "I Feel Pretty" will revolve around Schumer's lead character, who starts acting a bit over-confident after suffering a bad head injury. Joining the 36-year-old star in the comedy will be model and actress Emily Ratajkowski as well as Oscar nominee Michelle Williams, who recently starred opposite Casey Affleck in "Manchester by the Sea."

Schumer isn't the only big star who's recently been spending some time in Boston. Cambridge native Matt Damon has been all over town this summer, bowling at Kings Back Bay and even taking in a Red Sox game at Fenway Park over the weekend.

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer was also spotted at Yawkey Way on Saturday, while Bay State native and comic Mario Cantone, aka "Anthony Scaramucci" on "The President Show," got his mooch on in the Back Bay during National Oyster Day.