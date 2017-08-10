Ashton Kutcher to judge 'Shark Tank'-style competition in Boston

He'll help give away $500,000 to young entrepreneurs at the Forbes Under 30 Summit.

No, you’re not getting Punk’d. Ashton Kutcher is rolling into town with big bucks in hand at the Forbes Under 30 Summit later this year.

On Oct. 2, Kutcher and a panel of investors will judge four potential entrepreneurs with “disruptive and scalable business ideas” at the Global Change The World Competition. The winner of this "Shark Tank"-style competition will get $500,000 in fiscal support.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Sound Ventures and Rough Draft Ventures again to find the best entrepreneurs in the world,” says Forbes editor Randall Lane in a statement. Kutcher and his business partner Guy Oseary represent the founding partners of Sound Ventures while Rough Draft Ventures is a Boston-based group under General Catalyst that works with names like Jessica Alba and Evan Spiegel.

Lane points out that the competition sits at the “very heart” of the summit, and Kutcher agrees as it shines the spotlight on those “who are looking to disrupt industries and make the world better, smarter and more efficient.”

All innovators and entrepreneurs, born before 1987 of course, can apply for the event online through Sept. 4. Finalists will be invited to show off their chops on the mainstage in the fall.

The Forbes Under 30 Summit describes itself as “the definitive place to learn, network, collaborate, recruit and exchange ideas of the future.” Over 6,000 people are expected to attend and watch speakers like hedge fudge investor Paul Tudor Jones, YouTubers Lilly Singh and Tyler Oakley and “Silicon Valley” star T.J. Miller.

Nine different themed stages, ranging from Tech to Women at Forbes, will be located around the summit. A “central village” at City Hall Plaza will serve as a networking space, performance venue and pop-up beer garden.