Billy Joel enjoyed an 'epic Greek feast' at this Boston restaurant

The Piano Man ate well after his Fenway Park performance.

After working up an appetite with another sold-out show at Fenway Park on Wednesday night, Billy Joel was treated to a feast fit for a king of music.

During their latest trip to Boston, the Piano Man, along with his crew and family, stopped for a meal at chef Michael Schlow's Doretta Taverna & Raw Bar. According to a post on Instagram by the chef de cuisine Brendan Pelley, Joel enjoyed an "epic Greek feast" at the popular Back Bay restaurant.

The chef also got a chance to snap a selfie with the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame music icon.

"Thank you to the legend [Billy Joel]," Pelley wrote. "It was an honor to say thanks for a lifetime of music with an epic Greek feast for him and his band, crew and family."

Thank you to the legend @billyjoel it was an honor to say thanks for a lifetime of music with an epic Greek feast for him and his band, crew and family @dorettaboston #billyjoel #billyjoelatfenway A post shared by Brendan Pelley (@bowloftripe) on Aug 31, 2017 at 5:49am PDT

Pelley revealed in an interview with Boston magazine that Joel is a big fan of Doretta Taverna and was a regular at Schlow's previous restaraunt, Via Matta. According to Pelley, the Grammy Award-winning musician had quite the meal on Wednesday night, including a feast filled with pasta, lamb and more.