Billy Joel enjoyed an 'epic Greek feast' at this Boston restaurant

The Piano Man ate well after his Fenway Park performance.
Billy Joel
Billy Joel performed in Boston this week. Photo by Getty Images

After working up an appetite with another sold-out show at Fenway Park on Wednesday night, Billy Joel was treated to a feast fit for a king of music.

During their latest trip to Boston, the Piano Man, along with his crew and family, stopped for a meal at chef Michael Schlow's Doretta Taverna & Raw Bar. According to a post on Instagram by the chef de cuisine Brendan Pelley, Joel enjoyed an "epic Greek feast" at the popular Back Bay restaurant.

The chef also got a chance to snap a selfie with the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame music icon.

"Thank you to the legend [Billy Joel]," Pelley wrote. "It was an honor to say thanks for a lifetime of music with an epic Greek feast for him and his band, crew and family."

Pelley revealed in an interview with Boston magazine that Joel is a big fan of Doretta Taverna and was a regular at Schlow's previous restaraunt, Via Matta. According to Pelley, the Grammy Award-winning musician had quite the meal on Wednesday night, including a feast filled with pasta, lamb and more.

By
Matt Juul
 Published : August 31, 2017
