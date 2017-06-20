10 Boston breweries to check out this summer

The shear amount of Boston breweries, with new locations seemingly sprouting up every year, can feel daunting at first glance. But fret not, as we’ve got your bases covered – from places with full-service restaurants to a small cider company only open on the weekends. Cheers to a tasty (and tipsy) summer in and around Beantown.

Aeronaut Brewing Company

In its third year of business, Aeronaut has quickly become a cornerstone establishment in Somerville. They often host fun events in their community space, like weekly “Indie Trivia” and various local musicians. “We have a large community,” says co-founder Ben Holmes, “and we really appreciate all the love of everyone involved.”

Got to try: Robot Crush, a light American pilsner made out of grapefruit flavored Citra hops.

14 Tyler St., Somerville, aeronautbrewing.com

Bantam Cider Company

The only cidery on our list, Bantam is one of the best places to try sweeter libations in the Boston area. Fresh, local apples are pressed and spiced, then given fun names like “Americain” and an homage to Amelia Earhart called “Wunderkind." Bantam's tap room is open Friday through Sunday with tours available on a first come, first serve basis.

Got to try: Rojo, sweet and sour cider with cherry additions.

40 Merriam St., Somerville, bantamcider.com

Harpoon Brewery

Including this established, employee-owned brewery on the list shouldn’t be a shocker to anyone. Harpoon has been crafting delicious beverages for decades and is always coming up with new brews. True fans can also take a tour of the brewery, which are held every hour during the week and even more often during weekends. Also, spend some time with a draft beer at the Beer Hall while snacking on a handmade soft pretzel.

Got to try: Harpoon Sweet Spot, “just right” golden ale with the perfect balance of malt and wheat flavor.

306 Northern Ave., Boston, harpoonbrewery.com

Idle Hands Craft Ales

Idle Hands specializes in Belgian-inspired beers that are often paired with food to elevate certain flavors. Taproom dining options include Sillari’s Pizza slices, soft pretzels with biercheese and mezze platters to name a few.

Got to try: Check Raise, American Stout with pine and coffee flavors named after the sneaky poker move.

89 Commercial St., Malden, idlehandscraftales.com

Lamplighter Brewing Company

Lamplighter, a newer spot which opened just last year, invents fun, fragrant beers inside their location at a former auto mechanic shop in Cambridge. While the taproom does not currently have a kitchen, all visitors are welcome to bring their own food or order in as well.

Got to try: Chief Hopper, a saison made from Azacca and Hallertau Blanc hops.

284 Broadway, Cambridge, lamplighterbrewing.com

Mystic Brewery

Constantly pumping out new concoctions and refreshing their menu, Mystic Brewery invites beer connoisseurs into their Gothic yet cozy taproom. Head over on Tuesdays and play a round of Family Feud-style trivia.

Got to try: Post-Apocalyptic Xanadu, a new triple IPA with a fantastic name.

174 Williams St., Chelsea, mystic-brewery.com

Night Shift Brewing

Night Shift is a rapidly growing Everett company that started out a decade ago with three friends from Somerville. Their large space, with a 2500-square foot taproom open daily, is home to a manifold staff including a microbiologist who ensures that every batch of beer is fermented perfectly.

Got to try: Low Talker, a brand new Kölsch-style ale with a clean flavor profile and German influences.

87 Santilli Hwy., Everett, nightshiftbrewing.com

Samuel Adams Brewery

Located in the heart of Jamaica Plain, the Boston Beer Company’s popular brand has one of the most sought after breweries in the city. Tours are offered from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays, as well as Saturdays, and hours are extended to 5:30 p.m. on Fridays. The 40-minute tour is free, however, $2 donations are suggested to benefit local charities.

Got to try: Porch Rocker, a tart take on the Bavarian Radler made with golden Helles and lemons.

30 Germania St., Boston, samueladams.com

Trillium Brewing Company

Trillium, with a flagship location in Fort Point, markets itself as the confluence of historic, farmhouse brewing techniques with modern technological advancements. They also have a newer facility in Canton with a taproom for those who can’t make it out of the ‘burbs.

Got to try: El Dorado Cutting Tiles, a double IPA with citrus notes made with local wildflower honey.

369 Congress St., Boston; 110 Shawmut Rd., Canton, trilliumbrewing.com

Winter Hill Brewing Company

Opened in April 2016, Winter Hill is a full service “coffee shop, restaurant, and brewery” says general manager Bert Holdredge. Enjoy espresso by Counter Culture Coffee and ease into an evening of drinks and small plates in the 100-person dining room. With bites, caffeine, and brews, Winter Hill is truly your best one-stop destination.

Got to try: Darlin’s IPA, a “West Coast bitter floral” explains Holdredge.

328 Broadway, Somerville, winterhillbrewing.com