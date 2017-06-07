Geek out with Stan Lee, Eliza Dushku and more at Boston Comic Con 2017

Thanks to blockbusters like “Logan,” “Wonder Woman” and “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” the world of crime fighting heroes who wear skin-tight suits is as popular as it’s ever been in 2017, and we still have “Justice League,” “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and “Thor: Ragnarok” to look forward to later this year.

As Hollywood keeps cashing in on superhero flicks, it’s no surprise that Boston’s annual celebration of all things comic books continues to grow as well. Now in its 10th year, Boston Comic Con plans to be bigger and better than ever for its milestone anniversary this August, with a slew of the industry’s most notable stars slated to come to town.

Here are 10 things you should know before geeking out at this year’s fest.

1. A new, super-sized venue

Just a few hundred attendees stopped by Boston Comic Con's first ever show in the basement of the Back Bay Events Center. Today, the annual event routinely brings in more than 50,000 raving fans over the course of the three-day fest. Since the convention only seems to be getting bigger, organizers snagged a larger venue to house all the artists, vendors and guests. After several years at the Seaport World Trade Center, this year's festivities are moving over to the spacious Boston Convention & Exhibition Center. The new location will allow for more than 500 exhibits, as well as plenty of room for fans to show off their cosplay getups.

2. Living comic book legend Stan Lee returns

At 94 years young Marvel legend Stan Lee is still hitting the convention circuit and plans to return to the Hub for Boston Comic Con's anniversary celebration. The creator of such iconic characters like Spider-Man, the Hulk, the X-Men and countless others was the guest of honor at the event two years ago, when Mayor Marty Walsh declared Stan Lee Day in Boston on August 1, 2015. The comic book pioneer will attend the convention on all three days for autograph signings and photos opportunities with fans.

3. Celebrate 20 years of "Buffy" with Watertown's Eliza Dushku

Joss Whedon's acclaimed series "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" turns 20 this year, so who better to celebrate the milestone with than Faith? Eliza Dushku, the Watertown native who portrayed the butt-kicking slayer, will be back in the Bay State on Saturday and Sunday for the festivities, along with her former co-star James Marsters, a.k.a. Spike. Good thing both stars will be in attendance, just in case any bloodsucking demons show up during the con.

4. Meet the man behind "Star Wars" icon C-3PO

Yes, this is the droid you're looking for. Legendary "Star Wars" actor Anthony Daniels has spent decades travelling the galaxy as R2-D2’s companion C-3PO, now he’s shipping up to Boston for this year’s con. On Saturday and Sunday, you can snap a pic with the actor, who’s the only person to appear in every “Star Wars” film and spin-off made, but don’t expect him to spill the beans on any “Last Jedi” spoilers.

5. Do the time warp

Meet Brad, Magenta and even Dr. Frank-N-Furter when stars from the cult classic flick “Rocky Horror Picture Show” stop by the con. Tony-nominated actor Tim Curry will make an appearance on Saturday and Sunday, while his co-stars Meat Loaf, Barry Bostwick and Patricia Quinn will be there on all three days. If you ever wanted to do the time warp with your “Rocky Horror” favorites, here’s your chance.

6. Superhero overload

It wouldn’t be a comic con without a boatload of supheroic actors in attendance. “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Doctor Who” actress Karen Gillan will be on hand Saturday and Sunday for autograph and photo sessions, as well as “Star Trek” actor Karl Urban. “Arrow” stars John Barrowman, Katie Cassidy and David Ramsey will represent DC Comics’ contingent of celebrities. Meanwhile, Ming-Na Wen of “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” and Charlie Cox of “Daredevil” will be there to represent Marvel’s television properties.

7. Jay and Silent Bob are back in town

They may not be Batman and Robin, but Jay and Silent Bob are still a pretty awesome dynamic duo. You’ll have a chance to hang out with Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes at this year’s Boston Comic Con, however, they’ll only be in town on Friday, so don’t act like a stoner and forget to stop by.

8. Geek out with other guests

If the list of guests wasn’t already stacked, there are plenty of other stars who’ll also make the trip to Boston in August. CW’s “Vampire Diaries” heartthrobs Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley will get in on the comic con action on Saturday. Other guest highlights include “Futurama” star and the man with many voices Billy West, legendary comic book creator Neal Adams and famed “Batman” artist David Finch.

9. Get your cosplay on

Dust off your Batsuit, because there will be plenty of chances to show off your best superhero duds during the three-day fest.The comic con annually hosts an epic costume contest for both adults and kids, so make sure to go all-out if you want to be crowned Boston’s best cosplayer. Just make sure to follow the event’s guidelines and leave the Batarangs and other weapons in your Batcave.

10. Fun last minute entries

Fans should expect organizers to announce details for even more events and guests as the summer goes on. Boston Comic Con traditionally takes over Faneuil Hall for a Cosplay Parade each year, so don’t be surprised if you see a few Supermen and Harley Quinns walking around downtown in August. A slew of panel discussions, parties and other activities will likely be announced in the coming weeks, so stay tuned to the con's website and social media pages for more details.

If you go:

August 11-13, Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, 415 Summer St., Boston, bostoncomiccon.com