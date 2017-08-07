Party for planet Earth at the 10th annual Boston GreenFest

Everyone knows they should do their part to help the environment. But after going to the 10th annual Boston Green Fest, which takes over City Hall Plaza and Faneuil Hall August 11-13, attendees will feel going green is anything but a chore.

Featuring a fashion show, film fest and over 200 interactive exhibits, organizers hope Bostonians leave the free festival feeling empowered to help their families and communities lead more sustainable lifestyles. Check out this guide to get the most out of the weekend-long environmental extravaganza.

Learn: Boston GreenFest provides multiple opportunities to learn about the issues our planet faces and brainstorm ways to help. Watch documentaries on environmental themes at the Boston Green FilmFest, which will show three movies each afternoon of the festival in City Hall Atrium.

For more stimulation, head over to Fanueil Hall for EcoForums during the morning and afternoon of each festival day. Panels of experts will discuss pressing environmental issues, like sustainable urban architecture and increasing reliance on local foods. Young environmentalists should register for the International Youth Summit on August 12, which features speakers, panels and musicians and aims at giving young people an opportunity to collaborate on today’s pressing environmental problems.

Discover: Attendees will learn many small ways they can make their lifestyle more eco-friendly. Start at the exhibit, which showcases local businesses selling everything from compost to solar panels, as well as environmental advocacy organizations.

Next, head over to the EcoBazaar to purchase sustainable products such as candles and kettle corn. Spruce up your wardrobe at the Eco Fashion Show, where models will sport the environmentally-conscious creations of three local labels on Saturday, August 12, at 5 p.m. Be sure to test drive the Kia Soul, an electrically powered car.

Party: The Earth is something we should celebrate, and you can’t leave the festival without a little partying. Over 50 musical acts will play at three different stages throughout the day and night of the event; performers hail from all over the world, coming from Senegal, Japan, a tribal Wampanoag community in Massachusetts and everywhere in between.

While you’re jamming out, munch on food from local restaurants Bonapita, Himalayan Bistro, Bees and Thank You, Koy and SoCo Creamery. Children can stop by the EcoKids Center for face painting, pony rides and interactive science activities while adults can have their own fun at the Wine & Beer Garden.

If you go:

August 11-13, City Hall Plaza and Faneuil Hall, Boston, free, bostongreenfest.org