Mayor Marty Walsh declares Catie Copley Day in Boston

The loss of a furry friend is always hard on an individual or family. So when the city of Boston lost one of its most beloved black Labradors, it was inevitable she would be commemorated in a big way.

The Mayor’s Office is ensuring that the city’s cherished Catie Copley, a canine ambassador at the Fairmont Copley Plaza, is not forgotten by declaring June 23 Catie Copley Day. Catie died on May 26, after an over one-decade long career at the luxury hotel. The dedication ceremony, held at the hotel, will also feature an unveiling of a new Catie Copley plaque.

The event is not just about Catie, but her caretaker, concierge Joe Fallon. The ceremony will be a complete surprise for Fallon, who commuted everyday with Catie from Stoughton.

Catie started at the Fairmont Copley Plaza in 2004. Originally trained as a seeing-eye dog, a problem in her cataracts forced Catie to make a career move and participate in the Fairmount signature canine ambassador program. In this role, Catie assisted hotels guests missing their own pooch by greeting them at the door and walking with them around the city.

In addition to the honor, the OAK Long Bar + Kitchen at the Fairmont Copley Plaza has created a special cocktail to commemorate the late canine called "Catie’s Cooler.” Available through the end of July, the drink is comprised of cucumber vodka, basil, lemon and soda, plus, $1 from each cocktail purchase will be donated to the Animal Rescue League of Boston in Catie’s name.